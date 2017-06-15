‘RIP Logic’: Twitterati seethe after Bajrang Sena’s demand for ban on Kamasutra books at Khajuraho

Famous erotic stone carving sculptures, Lakshmana Temple, indian tourist site Khajuraho, India. Unesco World Heritage Site. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Famous erotic stone carving sculptures, Lakshmana Temple, indian tourist site Khajuraho, India. Unesco World Heritage Site. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you thought that nothing could be more bizarre than Rajasthan High Court judge’s ‘peacock tears making peahen pregnant’ theory, then wait for this: Bajrang Sena activists have now reportedly submitted a memorandum demanding a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books, because it is against Indian culture and tradition. Well, do you still have it in you to be surprised any more? Twitterati, meanwhile, seem to be having a hard time wrapping their heads around this.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the activists approached Israr Mansouri, sub-divisional officer of police in Chhatarpur and sought a ban on the sale of Kamasutra literature and ‘obscene figurines’ from being sold inside the premises of the Khajuraho temple. “Such things are readily available inside the temple premises under the very nose of ASI and tourism department officials. Such things affect the image of Indian culture and traditions in the eyes of the foreigners,” Jyoti Agarwal, the group’s Khajuraho unit president said, according to Hindustan Times.

Sample some of the reactions the bizarre demand for ban has garnered.

Ironic! They talk about moral values to kids without realising how kids happen in the first place http://t.co/YijB7uRZFo — ☭Comrade Nambiar☭ (@soviet_kerala) June 15, 2017

Did they look at the walls of the Khajuraho temple before asking for this? http://t.co/Wswve1nnL4 — Suresh R (@iamabofh) June 15, 2017

On the name of saffron one more nonsense..Ancient india was broad minded..but close minded jobless ppl can say thathttp://t.co/mx3QMgq4Jv — ruchika dave (@ruchikadave07) June 15, 2017

Yeah, Since it is written by the pope, why not?? http://t.co/jDW9iHxTAt — sjoseph (@sjoseph100) June 15, 2017

OK boys. Now that you have had your 30 seconds of fame, it is time to retreat, and go back to your caves. — Aloke (@bhadraloke) June 15, 2017

Fun fact: The temple, located in Madhya Pradesh and also recognised as a popular UNESCO world heritage site, is known for its intricate wall carvings and sculptures pertaining to eroticism. Fancy another one? Kamasutra happens to be an ancient Indian Hindu text authored by Vatsyayana, a philosopher of the Vedic text.

In fact, the activists also want strict action to be taken against the sellers as well. “Whatever has been depicted can’t be allowed to happen here now. What sort of moral values are we passing on to our younger generation? These temples have religious significance. There is a Shiva temple here. How can you allow Kamasutra to be sold in the sacred premises,” Agarwal reportedly asked.

