Devalued Degree

Babul Supriyo’s ‘April fool in December’ moment after posting a fake forward gets Twitterati talking

While many of us roll our eyes at our parents who sit and press forward on the numerous WhatsApp messages they keep getting throughout the day, the Union Minister too took to Twitter to post a fake forward.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2017 6:31 pm
babul supriyo, babul supriyo tweet, babul supriyo twitter, babul supriyo whatsapp forward twitter, babul supriyo whatsapp forward funny, babul supriyo whatsapp forward funny tweet, babul supriyo funny, indian express, indian express news Babul Supriyo gets ‘April Fooled in December’. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

It happened with the likes of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan — proving how just anybody can fall prey to sensationalism and fake forwards on the Internet. This time, however, it is playback singer and BJP minister Babul Supriyo who has fallen victim to fake forwards on Twitter. While many of us roll our eyes at our parents who simply sit and press forward on the numerous WhatsApp messages they keep getting throughout the day, the Union minister too took to Twitter to post a message that read thus:

*This is absolutely CRAZY* — 01-01-2018 *SUNDAY*, 02-02-2018 *SUNDAY*, 03-03-2018 *SUNDAY*, 04-04-2018 *SUNDAY*, 05-05-2018 *SUNDAY*, 06-06-2018 *SUNDAY*, 07-07-2018 *SUNDAY*, 08-08-2018 *SUNDAY*, 09-09-2018 *SUNDAY*, 10-10-2018 *SUNDAY*, 11-11-2018 *SUNDAY*, 12-12-2018 *SUNDAY*

One look at the message and some of us might be left with mouths wide open in wonder too. Except that, certain others on the Internet decided to do some fact checking and they did not have to spend a lot of time before they realised that even the first date mentioned against Sunday is wrong. Others went a step ahead and pointed out that, in fact, there are just two Sundays in the upcoming year that is falling on the first of the months.

After people began pointing out his mistake, Supriyo took to the Internet to give his clarification, but in a lighter vein. “Really?? Why wud someone create such a fake thing !!! But I won’t delete it as some suggest ?? we can all make mistakes or be April Fooled in December .. I’d rather accept that I am fooled with this one ,” he wrote in the same thread.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 11: Latest News