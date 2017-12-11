Babul Supriyo’s ‘April fool in December’ moment after posting a fake forward gets Twitterati talking

Babul Supriyo gets ‘April Fooled in December’. (Source: File Photo) Babul Supriyo gets ‘April Fooled in December’. (Source: File Photo)

It happened with the likes of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan — proving how just anybody can fall prey to sensationalism and fake forwards on the Internet. This time, however, it is playback singer and BJP minister Babul Supriyo who has fallen victim to fake forwards on Twitter. While many of us roll our eyes at our parents who simply sit and press forward on the numerous WhatsApp messages they keep getting throughout the day, the Union minister too took to Twitter to post a message that read thus:

*This is absolutely CRAZY* — 01-01-2018 *SUNDAY*, 02-02-2018 *SUNDAY*, 03-03-2018 *SUNDAY*, 04-04-2018 *SUNDAY*, 05-05-2018 *SUNDAY*, 06-06-2018 *SUNDAY*, 07-07-2018 *SUNDAY*, 08-08-2018 *SUNDAY*, 09-09-2018 *SUNDAY*, 10-10-2018 *SUNDAY*, 11-11-2018 *SUNDAY*, 12-12-2018 *SUNDAY*

One look at the message and some of us might be left with mouths wide open in wonder too. Except that, certain others on the Internet decided to do some fact checking and they did not have to spend a lot of time before they realised that even the first date mentioned against Sunday is wrong. Others went a step ahead and pointed out that, in fact, there are just two Sundays in the upcoming year that is falling on the first of the months.

Unfortunately the news is fake. Yesterday I got this same sms too. Real one:

01-01-2018 MONDAY

02-02-2018 FRIDAY

03-03-2018 SATURDAY

04-04-2018 WEDNESDAY — Dr. Shaunak Das (@shaunakdass) December 10, 2017

Bhai kam-se-kam aise to defend karta 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Vh0LV4goLw — Uday Shetty (@anpadh00) December 10, 2017

U r absolutely wrong dada, 1.01.2018 * Monday * — Sakinakhatun (@Sakinakhatun14) December 11, 2017

Sir; this is a message which is circulated every year. We can’t trust any messages on social networks, without a validation. People are crazy to spread it without applying mind. I am sure u will be cautious now. We expect that from our minister. — Ajit (@yesiamdifferent) December 11, 2017

After people began pointing out his mistake, Supriyo took to the Internet to give his clarification, but in a lighter vein. “Really?? Why wud someone create such a fake thing !!! But I won’t delete it as some suggest ?? we can all make mistakes or be April Fooled in December .. I’d rather accept that I am fooled with this one ,” he wrote in the same thread.

Really?? Why wud someone create such a fake thing !!! But I won’t delete it as some suggest 😀 we can all make mistakes or be April Fooled in December .. I’d rather accept that I am fooled with this one 🤣 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 10, 2017

