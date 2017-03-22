Baba Sehgal’s recent tweets are not just ‘life lessons’, they make for hilarious rhymes too

The 51-year-old rapper-musician has taken to Twitter to entertain people and ‘assure’ them in his quintessential manner. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The 51-year-old rapper-musician has taken to Twitter to entertain people and ‘assure’ them in his quintessential manner. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Much before the people of our generation got acquainted with the likes of Honey Singh and Badshah, there was Baba Sehgal’s fascinating rap songs setting the mood right at parties. From ‘Aaja meri gaadi mei baith ja’ to those that are a little ‘off-beat’ like Chicken Fried Rice, Rajma Chawal or even his recent song on demonetisation, Sehgal has left just no stone unturned to entertain a generation and beyond of people whose hearts lie on ‘desi rap’. Now, the 51-year-old rapper-musician has taken to Twitter to entertain people and ‘assure’ them in his quintessential manner.

If you are a Twitter user and decide to go through Sehgal’s recent tweets, you might just as well see the rapper appearing with a radiating smile and emanating positivity as he says these lines to you from the screen. Sample some of his tweets that can very well double up as important ‘life lessons’ too : “dil toh pagal hai dil deewana hai, apple toh seb hai aur kela banana hai..”, “mobile mein feed hai tera number,arey pagli november ke baad hee aata hai december”, “negativity ko life sey kick karo, biscuit ko chai mein dip karo, breakfast kabhi mat skip karo..” etc. are just some of the gems awaiting you in the Baba Sehgal Twitter world of positivity.

No, these aren’t all. Here are some of his recent hilarious posts.

nose toh sabhi DIG karte hain,

vote toh sabhi RIG karte hain,

joh dreams ko karte hain follow, vohi BIG karte hain.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) February 28, 2017

sab ka apna apna hota hai opinion but sometimes an opinion stinks more than an onion 😝 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 2, 2017

tere dil ki youtube channel ka main bhi hun subscriber,

baby acchi health ke liye roz khaya kar fibre😜 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 2, 2017

test match khelo ya one day,

sunday ko zaroor khao anday 😜 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 12, 2017

bechara gadha khayae dhobi ki lathi, crew members of this flight speak english hindi & marathi.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 8, 2017

aadmi hota hai voh sanki, jo na karey respect kisi woman ki,

usmey genes nahi human ki jo ye samjhe ladki hai cheez koi fun ki #womensday — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 8, 2017

Clearly, he has got his rhyme-game on point!

