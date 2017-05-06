What if Baahubali characters worked in IT industry? These pictures have left Netizens ROFL-ing!

In the 21st century, it’s only natural for Baahubali characters to work in IT industry. (Source: TechnoparkToday.com/Facebook) In the 21st century, it’s only natural for Baahubali characters to work in IT industry. (Source: TechnoparkToday.com/Facebook)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 is smashing all records and has become the biggest Indian film to garner a whopping revenue of Rs 925 crore worldwide! The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer has not only made a mark in the art of filmmaking, but has set new standards of visual effects and spread a wisp of magic with its grandiose. Well, it’s hardly surprising because with the nation hooked on to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the success of the film was well anticipated.

Interestingly, the craze around the film has also invoked creativity elsewhere – from cops using it to pass on important messages to sari traders incorporating its prints on blockbuster saris. And it was only fair for the characters to invade into the meme world with quirky twists. “What if Baahubali characters were engineers and worked in the IT industry?” — the latest hit theme for Baahubali memes is breaking the Internet right now. The analogy-posters shared on the Facebook page of TechnoparkToday.com have left Netizens in splits and people from IT industry could not agree more.

While Amarendra Baahubali aka Prabhas has been decoded as, “hardworking developer got all skills. Though always eligible for best rating, he is confined to lesser ratings owing to office politics and bell curve”, Bhallaladeva aka Daggubati has been marked as, “above average developer, got decent skills but doesn’t want to work hard”. From Kattappa to Avanthika, all the lead characters have found their IT twins except for Devasena. Nevertheless, these memes will make you roar with laughter, even if you are not an IT personnel.

Here are the skills of Baahubali characters in the IT industry.

Not only is it hilarious, it’s quite honest too.

