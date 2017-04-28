Latest News

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hits theatres and takes the Internet by storm

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released on April 28, and people are busy making memes about the movie.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2017 9:23 pm
Baahubali, baahubali memes, baahubali jokes, s rajamouli, prabhas, rana daggubati, indian express, indian express news The sequel seems to have taken social media by storm. (Source: File Photo)

In 2015, SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Beginning released, and created an unimaginable buzz. Touted as one of the most expensive films of all times, the film was nothing short of an epic. It narrated the story of an ancient kingdom, and the feud between two warriors – Baahubali and Bhallala Deva, to claim its throne.

The sets were opulent, the characters were larger than life, and the film by Rajamouli was a stupendous success. Baahubali: The Beginning went on to shatter several box office records, and claimed its position among the highest grossing films in India and abroad. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the film had stellar performances and some never-seen-before special effects.

Rajamouli had declared the sequel of the film much before the release of the first one. Well, thank God for that! The first part ended on a shocker, and everyone asked the same question after stepping out of the movie halls, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” The director had reserved the answer for the second part, and for one full year, the question captured the imagination of the audience and the critics alike. Several conspiracy theories emerged, and with that surfaced several memes and jokes. People came up with their own answer to the question and the results were often hilarious.

Well, the wait is finally over as the second part of the film hit the big screens on April 28. People are already flocking to the theatres, and the film seems to have taken Internet by a storm. While some are tweeting about the conclusion, others are busy making memes and tweeting about the thrill created by the second part.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

So, how excited are you for the film?

