Baahubali 2: Have you filled out a leave form yet? Social media’s way ahead of you!

Do you know what you’re doing on April 28, 2017? If it’s not watching Baahubali, then be prepared to feel terrible about missing out on the biggest trend to occupy the mindspace of Indians across the country – possibly across the world.

Okay, we’re probably going a tad bit hyperbole, but there is no denying the craze around the second part of SS Rajamouli’s epic — Baahubali 2, The Conclusion. The social media space has been flooded with messages of people who booked tickets way in advance and let’s not even get started on how many people would have applied for leaves and half-days to watch the movie.

Not only have people been rewatching the first part in preparation of Friday’s huge release so that not a single inference and reference is missed, fan theories are abound on WHY Kattappa killed Baahubali. And that’s exactly why the online space – especially in India – has been flooded with random leave application forms with the hilarious but very valid and understandable reason for a leave request: ‘To find out why Kattappa killed Baahubali’.

Sample some of them here (in case you haven’t filed one yourself):

Sorry for asking the leave a day before the Pre-Final Exam!

But it’s baahubaLi!#Baahubali2 #2DaysForBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/SgkS2iP5jA — Karunakar Bonagiri (@Karunbonagiri) April 26, 2017

@BaahubaliMovie I applied sicke.leave tomorrow because it’s baahubali fever — Mohan (@urslovely_mohan) April 27, 2017

HAHAHA!!! #WKKB Leave ..????

Be Ready Software & Private Companies to recieve Massive Leave Applications from ur Employess. #Baahubali2Mania ?? pic.twitter.com/fv6CZVVr6H — World Baahubali Fans (@Baahubali2017) April 26, 2017

But guess what, that’s not all. Taking cognizance of the Baahubali ‘fever’ that has gripped the nation, Team Baahubali seems to have made it easier and more structured by coming out with an ‘official’ leave form that can be filled out on the official website.



The form can be accessed on baahubali.com/leave-form/, and has all the requisite information, and even gives a whole host of plausible reasons for wanting/needing to take the leave. This ranges from “I’ve patiently waited for 658 days, and can’t wait any longer” to “I don’t want #WKKB spoilers”. There is also an others section, if you think you have a more compelling way to describe your need for a leave.

The form can be downloaded and printed or even shared on social media for the rest of the world to see — as all leave forms should.

SO… which form have you filled out?

