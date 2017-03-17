This scene from Baahubali 2 has become a meme on Twitter and its hilarious

Now a still from Baahubali 2 has become a meme and quite a relatable one at that.(Source: Pakchikpak Raja Babu/Twitter) Now a still from Baahubali 2 has become a meme and quite a relatable one at that.(Source: Pakchikpak Raja Babu/Twitter)

When it comes to providing our dreary existence with a steady supply of hilarious memes, Twitter has never disappointed us. From Hugh Jackman to closer home, Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the micro-blogging site spares nobody when it comes to reintroducing them as hilarious memes. Now, with the hype around Baahubali 2 and with people excitedly awaiting for the answer to ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’, it is now a still from the movie that has become a meme and quite a relatable one at that.

ALSO READ | ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm

If you are one of those who haven’t seen the Baahubali 2 trailer yet, then there is a still in the beginning of the clip itself, showing a crowd of people looking in the same direction with ‘not-so-pleasant’ expressions on their faces. They look perplexed and in complete awe, for one.

ALSO READ | ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

And the Internet has dutifully decided to convert this still into a meme so relatable, that you might wonder if the movie is about your life, after all.

ALSO READ | ‘Hugh Jackman sitting in car’ from Logan has become a hit meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

Don’t believe us? Check out these tweets for yourself.

When Pizza guy comes to deliver my Pizza. Mohalle walon ka reaction be like. pic.twitter.com/ITJd5P1aVU — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 16, 2017

The moment When u cancelled ur Goa Trip pic.twitter.com/93jZpT7GFK — PALLAV (@Impallav37) March 16, 2017

Reaction of your relatives when they get to know that you are in “Live-in Relationship” ?????? pic.twitter.com/LOka6InqCX — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) March 16, 2017

When they realise that Gangadhar hi shaktiman hai???? pic.twitter.com/krlfbsTvBV — pj_waaley_baabu (@baawra_chora) March 16, 2017

Congress and SP party when the saw UP election results pic.twitter.com/sLr1vSyvNb — ThuG (@baemanguy) March 17, 2017

My neighbours when I bring my girlfriend to my place. pic.twitter.com/RzvBrKzIe1 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 17, 2017

All group members when you leave the WhatsApp group. pic.twitter.com/Iw5dlIJ8Rg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 16, 2017

When DJ plays “Brazil la la la la” on Dandiya night. pic.twitter.com/41C6yNKQdi — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 16, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd