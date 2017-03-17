Trending News

This scene from Baahubali 2 has become a meme on Twitter and its hilarious

'Congress and SP party when they saw UP election results.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 17, 2017 1:20 pm
baahubali, baahubali video, baahubali twitter funny reactions, twitter funny reactions on baaahubali, baahubali twiiter funny memes, baahubali funny tweets, indian express, indian express news Now a still from Baahubali 2 has become a meme and quite a relatable one at that.(Source: Pakchikpak Raja Babu/Twitter)

When it comes to providing our dreary existence with a steady supply of hilarious memes, Twitter has never disappointed us. From Hugh Jackman to closer home, Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the micro-blogging site spares nobody when it comes to reintroducing them as hilarious memes. Now, with the hype around Baahubali 2 and with people excitedly awaiting for the answer to ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’, it is now a still from the movie that has become a meme and quite a relatable one at that.

If you are one of those who haven’t seen the Baahubali 2 trailer yet, then there is a still in the beginning of the clip itself, showing a crowd of people looking in the same direction with ‘not-so-pleasant’ expressions on their faces. They look perplexed and in complete awe, for one.

And the Internet has dutifully decided to convert this still into a meme so relatable, that you might wonder if the movie is about your life, after all.

Don’t believe us? Check out these tweets for yourself.

