As Baahubali 2 rules top trends, Google India shares fascinating clip on Twitter

With its groundbreaking release, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has shattered all its previous records. The hysteria among fans has also escalated the movie among the top trends. Right from when its trailer was unveiled, the movie had dominated Google Trends. And to celebrate it, Google India earlier paid a tribute to the film with an amazing animated clip featuring the protagonist Prabhas in it.

The clip included all the top trends for the week from Baahubali to Holi, and as the trend shifted from one trend to another, Prabhas’ character Amarendra Baahubali got cool makeovers corresponding to the trends — from the fierce warrior look to the nerdy look resembling that of Albert Einstein!

Well, now after its stupendous release on April 28, the SS Rajamouli directorial has scored the second position among Google Trends. To mark its victorious splendour, another creative GIF was posted on the official Twitter handle of @GoogleIndia which features the top trends — ISRO, Baahubali 2 and Jonty Rhodes, respectively.

Check out the tweet here.

The planet was left in the safe hands of a warrior. Meanwhile, a rocket took off to explore a new world. #GoogleTrends#Bahubali2#ISROpic.twitter.com/mSlo2PCW1J — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 29, 2017

The clip begins as a satellite spirals up into the outer space. Soon, a caricature of Prabhas is seen beside it and he then catches the ball that flies towards him. Isn’t it cool? A lot of Twitter users were elated to see the tweet. See some reactions here.

@GoogleIndia Epic creation bahubali and kudos ISRO. — SWARUP RAO DG (@rao_dg) April 29, 2017

It seems like even Google is impressed with Baahubali 2!

