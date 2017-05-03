Baaho se Belly tak: Amul’s cartoon celebrating success of Baahubali 2 is a hit

Amul celebrated the grand success of Baahubali 2 with this adorable cartoon. (Source: Amul.coop/ Twitter) Amul celebrated the grand success of Baahubali 2 with this adorable cartoon. (Source: Amul.coop/ Twitter)

India is currently suffering from Baahubali fever, ever since the second part of the SS Rajamouli film released its trailer for the second film in the franchise. With the everyone asking, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”, it was known that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is likely to be a much bigger success than Part 1. The film has already smashed many box-office records, winning hearts of millions of fans.

To celebrate its grand success, Amul too joined in and congratulated the magnum opus Baahubali 2, which has collected Rs 625 crore worldwide in just five days! The tremendous success has left Indian trade analysts, film-makers and contemporaries stunned with the kind of response it is getting being a regional film.

In their topical cartoon, Amul shows Baahubali, played by Prabhas, from the introductory sequence from the second film when he mounts the elephant, with a message that read, “Baaho se Belly tak.” And accompanying Baahubali is none other than Amul girl as Devasena, in her warrior look — and we can’t get over how adorable she looks! With a tagline “Enjoy this blockbuster!” certainly, it is for sure India is enjoying the film and blocks of Amul butter, as Baahubali seems to be enjoying in the cartoon.

And this is not the first time, Amul also celebrated the film’s success when the first part was released in 2015.

The beautiful tribute has created a lot of buzz on social media with some fans nicknaming Prabhas as “‘Amul’endra Baahubali” for the cartoon.

The craze for the film has been exceptional and fans went berserk with even designing leave applications to check out the film on the first day. Mumbai cops too infused the film craze in passing on important messages to citizens.

