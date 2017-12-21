Twitterati amused as Ayodhya temple installs heaters for gods to protect them from cold

Because gods too need protection from the winter chill. (Source: ANI UP/ Twitter) Because gods too need protection from the winter chill. (Source: ANI UP/ Twitter)

Winter is here and a sharp dip in temperature across north India has people reeling. As the temperature continues to slide, woollens alone are not enough. People lighting fire to keep them warm by the pavements is quite a common sight and so is using heaters at home. But have you ever seen an electric heater being installed at a temple to keep gods warm? Baffled? Well, so were Twitterati.

According to news agency ANI, a temple in Uttar Pradesh has set up the electric heater to ensure temple idols are not affected by the cold. Of course, there are woollen shawls adorned on the deity at Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in Ayodhya to keep them safe from the cold. And they also ‘jalabhishek’ with hot water just in case the idols were to catch a cold. Priest Mahant Janmejay Sharan at the temple said all the measures were taken keeping in mind the harsh temperature.

“Heater installed for god at Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in #Ayodhya, Jalabhishek with hot water keeping in view intense cold weather” says Mahant Janmejay Sharan #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/DuessgMorV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2017

But they are surely not the only one. Vishwa Hindu Parishad too requested to instal heaters and sweaters for “Ram Lalla” in Ayodhya due to the cold wave. “Our demand is that Lord Ram must be provided woollen clothes, quilt and a room heater so that he can counter the cold weather,” regional media in-charge of the VHP, Sharad Sharma was quoted by PTI.

People on Twitter were surprised by the news and while many couldn’t believe it others slammed the temple authorities.

This is crazy! God, who gives comforts to Human beings, can surely take care of himself in all environmental conditions. He only expects humans to remember & respect him. — Raju (@nbrengaraju) December 21, 2017

Now this is too much….😒😆😆😆 — Showkat Ahmad Mir (@beingshowkatmir) December 21, 2017

This just cracked me up…😂

God…please forgive me! 🤣http://t.co/8Ez0h0OPuV — Aunty National (@NationalAunty) December 21, 2017

All Shiva temples and sources Gangotri start in frozen regions (temp goes 20-30C below),would some heaters needed there too. Gods do not need heaters , weak man does. Must be priest feeling cold incapable of doing rituals,takes help of gods name is like degrading Supreme being. — vijay banga (@lekh27) December 21, 2017

they should also appoint doctors to keep a check on idols health 24/7 — my name is khan (@ataullakhan1) December 21, 2017

Wow. UP is so progressive. — Misanthrope (@Weird_Wanderer) December 21, 2017

