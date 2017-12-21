Top News

Twitterati amused as Ayodhya temple installs heaters for gods to protect them from cold

Not just woollen garments, the Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in Ayodhya has set up a electric heater so that the diety is safe during the harsh cold wave and the idols are also given 'jalabhishek' in hot water.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 21, 2017 8:02 pm
up temple heater, ayodhya temple heater for idols, heater for god up temple, cold wave, north india cold wave, uttar pradesh cold weather, indian news, odd news, indian express Because gods too need protection from the winter chill. (Source: ANI UP/ Twitter)
Winter is here and a sharp dip in temperature across north India has people reeling. As the temperature continues to slide, woollens alone are not enough. People lighting fire to keep them warm by the pavements is quite a common sight and so is using heaters at home. But have you ever seen an electric heater being installed at a temple to keep gods warm? Baffled? Well, so were Twitterati.

According to news agency ANI, a temple in Uttar Pradesh has set up the electric heater to ensure temple idols are not affected by the cold. Of course, there are woollen shawls adorned on the deity at Janki Ghat Bada Sthan temple in Ayodhya to keep them safe from the cold. And they also ‘jalabhishek’ with hot water just in case the idols were to catch a cold. Priest Mahant Janmejay Sharan at the temple said all the measures were taken keeping in mind the harsh temperature.

But they are surely not the only one. Vishwa Hindu Parishad too requested to instal heaters and sweaters for “Ram Lalla” in Ayodhya due to the cold wave. “Our demand is that Lord Ram must be provided woollen clothes, quilt and a room heater so that he can counter the cold weather,” regional media in-charge of the VHP, Sharad Sharma was quoted by PTI.

People on Twitter were surprised by the news and while many couldn’t believe it others slammed the temple authorities.

  1. P
    Parth Garg
    Dec 22, 2017 at 2:19 pm
    We all the way believed that God protects us in thick and thin. It now transpires that it is the other way round. Thanks to self styled priests.
    (1)(0)
    Reply
