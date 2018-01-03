Top News

Awestruck Anand Mahindra tweets about ‘jugaad’ Kela-Konveyor, Twitterati suggest quirkier names

Anand Mahindra's post generated comments thereafter with people suggesting quirky (and punny) names for the 'frugal and appropriate' invention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 3, 2018 11:43 am
anand mahindra, anand mahindra twitter, anand mahindra trending, anand mahindra latest tweets, anand mahindra banana bike brigade, anand mahindra banana tweets, anand banana tweets viral, indian express, indian express news From ‘plantrain’ to AKELA belt, Anand Mahindra’s tweet opened a pandora box of name suggestions for the ‘jugaad’. (Source: File Photo, Anand Mahindra/Twitter)
Anand Mahindra might be a veteran entrepreneur but when it comes to declaring how awestruck he is with ‘jugaad’ on Twitter, he doesn’t mince words there either. Considerably active on social media, especially on the micro-blogging site, Mahindra shared a small but rather amusing clip of a man riding a bike through a banana plantation while he is transporting huge packets of bananas tied to the bike and strung on a cable wire above him. Yes, Mahindra happened to think just what you and I probably thought by now — how effectively the whole process fits into the category of ‘jugaad’ — a desi term for hacks that make life easier.

“Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don’t think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!!” he captioned the video. Although it has been doing the rounds of the Internet, especially WhatsApp for quite some time, Mahindra seems to have come across it only now. Meanwhile, his post generated comments thereafter with people suggesting quirky (and punny) names for this ‘frugal and appropriate’ invention.

From ‘plantrain’ to AKELA belt, people then came up with suggestions to name the hack.

