Awestruck Anand Mahindra tweets about ‘jugaad’ Kela-Konveyor, Twitterati suggest quirkier names

Anand Mahindra might be a veteran entrepreneur but when it comes to declaring how awestruck he is with ‘jugaad’ on Twitter, he doesn’t mince words there either. Considerably active on social media, especially on the micro-blogging site, Mahindra shared a small but rather amusing clip of a man riding a bike through a banana plantation while he is transporting huge packets of bananas tied to the bike and strung on a cable wire above him. Yes, Mahindra happened to think just what you and I probably thought by now — how effectively the whole process fits into the category of ‘jugaad’ — a desi term for hacks that make life easier.

“Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don’t think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!!” he captioned the video. Although it has been doing the rounds of the Internet, especially WhatsApp for quite some time, Mahindra seems to have come across it only now. Meanwhile, his post generated comments thereafter with people suggesting quirky (and punny) names for this ‘frugal and appropriate’ invention.

Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don’t think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!! pic.twitter.com/2FMaFnSSO0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018

From ‘plantrain’ to AKELA belt, people then came up with suggestions to name the hack.

“Plantrain” — Vimal Parthasarathy (@vpart) January 2, 2018

BETRO – Bike, Banana, Metro — sunil kumar (@chunnu01) January 2, 2018

Sir i think we can name it as AKELA belt. Single person carrying all kelas. Whats ur view — Satish Balesgol (@balesgol_satish) January 2, 2018

Kelavator Sir ! Nothing other than that — Srinivasan Sriram (@SSRPillai) January 2, 2018

A banana belt!! 👍😊😊 — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) January 2, 2018

Bullet train — Crime_Minister_GoGo (@Trollendar_GoGo) January 3, 2018

ECOnveyor — Ankur Arora (@AnkurNZL) January 3, 2018

kele-portation — Sagar Sharma (@farziyoda) January 2, 2018

