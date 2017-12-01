Avengers: Infinity War’s trailer is out and we LOVE the desi memes it’s inspired

Avengers: Infinity War’s trailer is here and looks good. The memes look better! (Source: YouTube) Avengers: Infinity War’s trailer is here and looks good. The memes look better! (Source: YouTube)

The much-awaited Avengers: Infinity War’s official trailer finally released on November 29 and fans have been going gaga over it ever since. Marvel fans, in all probability, had a meltdown after seeing the galaxy of stars and the purple-villain Thanos in the trailer of its latest offering, scheduled to be released in May 2018. In what is a grand first, the film has brought together every Marvel hero that has been introduced to date — including Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and have pitted them against the super-villain Thanos. While it did not take much time for the fans to come together and gush over the magnanimous trailer on the Internet, especially on Twitter, closer home, some of them even came up with some rib-cackling responses and memes.

From comparing Thanos and “Nahi Tha Nose” Voldemort and wondering if Tom Hiddleston has been replaced by Tiger Shroff as Loki to sparking up a rumour about how Karni Sena seeks a ban on the film because Hulk is a Rajput warrior and is the only guy without clothes — the Internet has gone to town coming up with amusing responses to the trailer. And well, that is definitely not all! Check out all the buzz (and memes build-up) around the trailer, in what , just two days?!

Karni Sena seeks a ban on #AvengersInfinityWar based on the trailer. They say that the Hulk is a Rajput warrior and why is he the only guy without clothes?? They have offered to pay 5 crores for Mark Rufffalo’s nose! pic.twitter.com/uV1Ft4LJdK — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 30, 2017

In case you are among the few who haven’t watched the trailer yet, watch it here.

