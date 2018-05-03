Smriti Irani waits for the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ post credit scene; Netizens call her the ‘coolest minister’

Avengers: Infinity War fans, did you also sit for the post credit scene like Smriti Irani? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Avengers: Infinity War fans, did you also sit for the post credit scene like Smriti Irani? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

After much anticipation, Avengers: Infinity War has released and Marvel fans can hardly keep calm. As expected, the film is shattering all records. What’s more, the movie also finally revealed whether the superheroes could prevent super villain Thanos from getting all the Infinity Stones together, and save the universe or not.

While we are not giving out any spoilers, it has been pretty well established that the film ends on a rather shocking note that has both impressed and disappointed fans. And much like most Marvel films, it also gave a glimpse on what to expect after the end credits rolled out. If you love Marvel superhero movies, you’d know about the snippet at the end, and it turns out that the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani is no different.

Recently on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “#youknow you are an #avengers fan when the credits roll and you still wait for the post credit scene,” and this floored her followers on social media.

Read her post here.

No sooner did she post it, the comments section was buzzing with compliments. While one called her the “coolest minister ever,” another wrote, “You rock, Mam.” “Marvel fandom doesn’t get any better. Think nick fury sent the distress call to you,” another comment read. Check out some more reactions here.

What did you think of Smriti Irani’s Avengers: Infinity War craze? Tell us in the comments below.

