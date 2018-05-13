‘Avengers: Infinity War’ leaves Amitabh Bachchan clueless, Twitterati list out the Marvel ‘starter pack’

Amitabh Bachchan received a lot of help from people on social media so that he could understand Infinity Wars. Amitabh Bachchan received a lot of help from people on social media so that he could understand Infinity Wars.

One of the most anticipated films of recent times Avengers: Infinity War released and as expected broke multiple records. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is the 19th movie in the cinematic universe of Marvel and showed how the super-villain Thanos stopped at no point to capture the coveted Infinity Stones. The film also marked the coming together of several superheroes and although it is not imperative for one to watch all the films to understand Avengers: Infinity War, a little background knowledge will certainly be useful. However, if you are one of those who sat through Avengers: Infinity War without watching the previous films in the franchise and was not able to wrap your head around what exactly was happening, do not think you are the only one. There are far too many people who perhaps were left confused by the end of the film and if you want proof, we have one right here.

Amitabh Bachchan recently tweeted about watching the film and not quite understanding it. Yes, you read that right! “अच्छा भाई साहेब , बुरा ना मानना , एक पिक्चर देखने गाए , ‘AVENGERS’ … कुछ समझ में नहीं आया की picture में हो क्या रहा है !!!” he wrote that roughly translates as “Okay, do not mind. Went to watch a film AVENGERS could not understand what exactly was happening in the film.”

Read Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here.

T 2803 -T 2003 – अच्छा भाई साहेब , बुरा ना मानना , एक पिक्चर देखने गाए , ‘AVENGERS’ … कुछ समझ में नहीं आया की picture में हो क्या रहा है !!!🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪😠😠😠 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018

People on social media were quick to help and advice him. “Sir you have to watch previous parts of the movie to understand this one, once you’ll understand you’ll never tired of praising this movie. I just loved the movie,” wrote one while another added, “The best way to understand the movie #AvengersInfinityWar is to watch the previous MCU movies starting from the #Ironman 1 which released in 2008.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Sir you have to watch previous parts of the movie to understand this one, once you’ll understand you’ll never tired of praising this movie. I just loved the movie. — Sneha Sen (@SnehaSenn) May 13, 2018

Sir Ji ye raha “Avengers” ka starter pack👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rk8DTlsfjz — Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) May 13, 2018

Sir watch movies in this order.. pic.twitter.com/5BQettAn0r — Saurabh Pandey🇮🇳 (@Saurabh100pande) May 13, 2018

The best way to understand the movie #AvengersInfinityWar is to watch the previous MCU movies starting from the #Ironman 1 which released in 2008. Watching #Avengers 3 without a background of the previous movies & MCU can be a bit overwhelming & confusing. — Ninad Chhaya (@NinadChhaya) May 13, 2018

The Anthony and Joe Russo directorial earned 257.69 million dollars in its opening weekend, breaking the previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens that had opened at 248 million dollars.

