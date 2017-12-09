Top Stories

VIDEO: Australian Ambassador proposes to partner after country legalises same-sex marriage; Twitterati laud them

Australian Ambassador to France Brendan Bern wasted no time to pop the question to his partner of 11 years after the historic same-sex marriage bill was passed. Taking to social media, Bern posted his recorded proposal and said that it was his turn now to ratify his relationship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2017 7:42 pm
same sex marriage, Australian Ambassador, Australian Ambassador proposes on social media, twitter reactions, Indian express, indian express news, Just after Australia passed the historic same-sex marriage bill, Ambassador of Australian to France Brendan Bern proposed to his partner. (Source: AusAmbFR/Kardia/Twitter)
Related News

By passing the same-sex marriage bill, Australia has become the 26th country to join the list of nations to have legalised it. While Australian MP Tim Wilson turned emotional and proposed to his partner in Parliament itself during a debate on same-sex marriage, Australian Ambassador to France Brendan Bern followed his lead and popped the question to his partner of 11 years after the historic bill was passed.

Taking to social media, Bern recorded his proposal and said that as Australia has approved marriage equality, it is now his turn to ratify his relationship with his partner Thomas. He also added that his partner was unaware of his plan and one can clearly see in the video that the Ambassador looked a little nervous too. Check out the video of his proposal here:

Soon after he posted the video, encouragement and cheer started pouring in from all across social media. Twitterati lauded Bern’s proposal and congratulated the couple. Some even commented on the video being both formal and emotional at the same time. Here are some of the reactions to the post, which received over  16,000 likes in no time.

Followed by a bitter and divisive debate on December 7, the Australian Parliament voted to allow same-sex marriage across the nation. The debate was settled by the government polling voters ballot survey that strongly endorsed change.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 09: Latest News