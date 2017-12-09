VIDEO: Australian Ambassador proposes to partner after country legalises same-sex marriage; Twitterati laud them

Just after Australia passed the historic same-sex marriage bill, Ambassador of Australian to France Brendan Bern proposed to his partner. (Source: AusAmbFR/Kardia/Twitter) Just after Australia passed the historic same-sex marriage bill, Ambassador of Australian to France Brendan Bern proposed to his partner. (Source: AusAmbFR/Kardia/Twitter)

By passing the same-sex marriage bill, Australia has become the 26th country to join the list of nations to have legalised it. While Australian MP Tim Wilson turned emotional and proposed to his partner in Parliament itself during a debate on same-sex marriage, Australian Ambassador to France Brendan Bern followed his lead and popped the question to his partner of 11 years after the historic bill was passed.

Taking to social media, Bern recorded his proposal and said that as Australia has approved marriage equality, it is now his turn to ratify his relationship with his partner Thomas. He also added that his partner was unaware of his plan and one can clearly see in the video that the Ambassador looked a little nervous too. Check out the video of his proposal here:

Today was a great day for Australia and for me. HE SAID YES! #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/liaXiw0FYh — Brendan Berne (@AusAmbFR) December 7, 2017

Soon after he posted the video, encouragement and cheer started pouring in from all across social media. Twitterati lauded Bern’s proposal and congratulated the couple. Some even commented on the video being both formal and emotional at the same time. Here are some of the reactions to the post, which received over 16,000 likes in no time.

I definitely got misty-eyed watching this 💖 — 🎄🏳️‍🌈 hailsellujah, hailsellujah 🏳️‍🌈🎄 (@kardia) December 8, 2017

Felicitations! Bravo and congrats from Oz – yours is one of my favourite videos of the day! #AustraliasaidYES #SSM — Susan Johnson (@sjreaders) December 7, 2017

Merci pour ce magnifique moment et bravo pour votre audace. Tous mes voeux de bonheur ! A great day for our both countries ! — Anouchka K (@k_anouchka) December 7, 2017

Congratulations on your engagement. My husband and I wish you all the very best. #LoveWins #MarriageEquality — Andy Heppelle (@andytoronto) December 9, 2017

Je vous découvre ce soir dans #Quotidien et… congratulations Monsieur l’ambassadeur. Vous renvoyez une image de bonheur formidable. Vous êtes un exemple. Et la France est fière de vous compter parmi nous.

Meilleurs vœux de bonheur à vous et votre conjoint. — Oscar (@loptismiste) December 8, 2017

What a lovely moment and the best answer to all the haters. Whish you all the best mr Ambassador 🏳️‍🌈👍 — paulramon (@paulramon20) December 8, 2017

My friend used to live in that house in Paris! She was the ambassador’s daughter! Good to see more beautiful things happening there! Mazel tov!!! — Jen Lippman (@JenLippman) December 8, 2017

This is so lovely, my heart is melting. Congratulations to both of you. — Sameer Vasta (@vasta) December 8, 2017

Well that got me all teary and happy again!

Congratulations to you both! May you have a fabulous wedding and no hangover after the celebrations! — GoldenClancy (@GoldenClancy) December 7, 2017

We fought to get gay marriage in the french country side, we know how you feel.

Bravo for standing up as an ambassador. Real kisses (french) to both of you.@folomi4ever et @eric_jallet — fode laurent (@folomi4ever) December 7, 2017

Followed by a bitter and divisive debate on December 7, the Australian Parliament voted to allow same-sex marriage across the nation. The debate was settled by the government polling voters ballot survey that strongly endorsed change.

