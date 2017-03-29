Trending News

Was Aurangzeb a noble emperor? Twitter explodes with sarcastic ​tweets as #YoAurangzebSoNoble trends

Audrey Truschke, a scholar and author penned down a book on his life and times titled Aurangzeb: The Man and The Myth.

Aurangzeb: The Mughal Emperor.

Remembered as one of the most tyrannic and despotic mughal emperors, Aurangzeb was the last monarch from his lineage to rule in India. Last month, Audrey Truschke, a scholar and author penned down a book on his life and times. Titled Aurangzeb: The Man and The Myth, the book paints a picture of the noble man beneath in an effort to shatter his popular image.

Trushcke tweeted about the book and the subject sparked quite a lot of curiousity in her followers’ eyes. “#Aurangzeb: The Man and The Myth, now available in India at your local bookstore,” she wrote. See her tweet below:

Not long after, several reviews of the book took the Internet by a storm. The divided opinions in the articles on Aurangzeb urged readers to see the ruler from a different point of view. In no time, it caught the attention of Twitterati and the hashtag #YoAurangzebSoNoble started trending.

From bashing him to making jokes on him, Twitter was abuzz with tweets and memes on Aurangzeb. Check out some of the best sarcastic Twitter reactions here.

Do you have any legit reason to call him noble? Tell us in the comments below.

