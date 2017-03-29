Was Aurangzeb a noble emperor? Twitter explodes with sarcastic ​tweets as #YoAurangzebSoNoble trends

Remembered as one of the most tyrannic and
despotic mughal emperors, Aurangzeb was the last monarch from his lineage to rule in India. Last month, Audrey Truschke, a scholar and author penned down a book on his life and times. Titled Aurangzeb: The Man and The Myth, the book paints a picture of the noble man beneath in an effort to shatter his popular image.
Trushcke tweeted about the book and the subject sparked quite a lot of curiousity in her followers’ eyes. “#Aurangzeb: The Man and The Myth, now available in India at your local bookstore,” she wrote. See her tweet below:
#Aurangzeb: The Man and The Myth, now available in India at your local bookstore and http://t.co/0rC7p61x67 #Mughal #History pic.twitter.com/6RGChNsesu
— Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) February 14, 2017
Not long after, several reviews of the book took the Internet by a storm. The divided opinions in the articles on Aurangzeb urged readers to see the ruler from a different point of view. In no time, it caught the attention of Twitterati and the hashtag #YoAurangzebSoNoble started trending.
From bashing him to making jokes on him, Twitter was abuzz with tweets and memes on Aurangzeb. Check out some of the best sarcastic Twitter reactions here.
#YoAurangzebSoNoble Mughal emperor Aurangzeb killed millions of Hindus, why do we glorify such invaders in India? Is is called sickularism? pic.twitter.com/cVLwDlB2PK
— Amit Dagwar (@Saffron_earth) March 29, 2017
@FrustIndian #YoAurangzebSoNoble that he always said “OmShanti” before beheading all kafirs
— Shalini Tiwari (@Tiwari14Shalini) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he used to do ‘Surya Namaskar’ before killing Hindus.
— PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble he gave 30 weeks maternity leaves to all Hindu women he raped.
— Eminent Intellectual (@padhalikha) March 29, 2017
I hope @AudreyTruschke has kids, else who will whitewash crimes of ISIS and tell Yezidis in future to love ISIS? #YoAurangzebSoNoble pic.twitter.com/fe0v5zSNCu
— Yogi Adityanath (@reviewero) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he used elephants to crush innocent Hindus coz why should he have all the fun! http://t.co/q6LuCLPxto
— The 90’s Myth (@mithil_cr7) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he raised triple talak issue first time !!!
— Sunil (@mainlooserhoon) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble that he used to boil people alive to disinfect them
— Jackfruit (@arallan78) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble he killed only 4.6 million people out of ~100 million people
— Yellow (@PeeliHaldi) March 29, 2017
Yakub Memon was innocent.
Osama Bin Laden was innocent.
Burhan Wani was innocent.
And now they say #YoAurangzebSoNoble!
— Roopal (@roops91) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble
He didn’t want his father& bros to be burdened with the responsibilities of throne
Put his father in jail & killed bros
— Rita (@RitaG74) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble Aurangzeb was such an Indian at heart that he burnt Nalanda University instead of burying it underground
— IndiaFirst (De-Mo) (@rahul_sane) March 29, 2017
#YoAurangzebSoNoble that
Whenever he went in Mandir to desecrate the idols, he removed his shoes before entering..
— Ekita (@LostByWaves) March 29, 2017
Do you have any legit reason to call him noble? Tell us in the comments below.
