Atif Aslam stops concert to save a girl from getting harassed; Twitterati sings him songs of praises

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 16, 2017 4:37 pm
atif aslam, atif aslam concert, atif aslam scolds guys, atif aslam scolds guys teasing woman, atif aslam teasing woman, atif aslam scolds men, indian express, indian express news, reactions Atif Aslam’s act of reprimanding the eve-teasers was caught on camera, thus going viral in no time. (Source: File Photo)

Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is known and loved for his melodious songs like Tajdaar-E-Haram, Tere Bin, etc. Having had people utterly mesmerised with his numbers at numerous live performances, this time the singer gave another reason for his fans to love him even more. After noticing some men harassing a girl in the audience, Aslam stopped the performance mid-way to give them a piece of his mind. “Have you never seen a girl before?” he had asked, before asking the organisers to help the girl.

The incident that took place at a concert in Karachi, saw the crowd applauding the singer for taking a stand for women’s safety.

Not just the crowd at the Karachi event, Twitter too has been buzzing with praises for the singer ever since. People tweeted their “love and respect” for what he did. His act of reprimanding the eve-teasers was caught on camera, which subsequently went viral in no time.

Reportedly, the 33-year-old took to the stage around 1 am and immediately realised there was something wrong. He admonished the guys, asking them to act like humans. Reportedly, the incident took place even after the organisers had specifically insisted that this will be a ‘family only’ event.

