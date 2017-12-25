Here’s why Bharat Ratna was trending today (there’s a Atal Bihari Vajpayee and C Rajagopalachari connection)

Both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and C Rajagopalachari have been Bharat Ratna recipients. (Source: File Photo/ Wikimedia Images) Both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and C Rajagopalachari have been Bharat Ratna recipients. (Source: File Photo/ Wikimedia Images)

Everyday, as is the norm, certain incidents or names of people trend on social media. Anything trending implies that a certain section of people are conversing or discussing about it. Today (December 25), expectantly Christmas has been trending but apart from it, a cursory scrolling down the list shows the unlikely Bharat Ratna trending as well for a part of the day. The reason could be that today (December 25) happens to be former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday and India’s last governor-general C Rajagopalachari’s death anniversary, and both of them have been Bharat Ratna recipients.

Instituted in 1954, the award is hailed as the highest civilian award of India. It is conferred “in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order” without making any distinctions of race, occupation or race. Famous scientist Chandrasekhar Venkata Raman was awarded first Bharat Ratna along with Rajagopalachari and philosopher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Vajpayee was felicitated with the honour in 2015. In 1987, Pakistani activist Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan became the first non-citizen of India to have received the honour. Later in 1990, Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa was bestowed the honour. The award has no monetary grant. The recipient receives a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion. In 2015, along with Vajpayee, freedom fighter and BHU founder Madan Mohan Malaviya. Malaviya was posthumously bestowed the honour.

Well, in case you looked up at Twitter trends this morning wondered why Bharat Ratna was trending in India, now you know.

