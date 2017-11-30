At 67, this Chennai woman got her M.A. degree and it’s inspiring!

Although she retired in 2009, it was not until 2013 she could take the first step towards achieving her long dream. It was in 2013, after her husband’s demise, she started studying. (Representational Photo/ Thinkstock images) Although she retired in 2009, it was not until 2013 she could take the first step towards achieving her long dream. It was in 2013, after her husband’s demise, she started studying. (Representational Photo/ Thinkstock images)

In a remarkable achievement, a woman got her master’s degree at the age of 67. The Chennai woman, identified as M. Chellathai, wanted to pursue higher education but was not allowed first by her father and then by the husband. She, however, kept her desire alive all through her life. So, after her retirement as a clerk, she enrolled herself at Tamil Nadu Open University to get her post-graduate degree in History.

And creating a history herself, the sexagenarian collected her degree from the Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, the Chancellor of the University on Tuesday (November 28), the Hindu reported. To pursue her education, she relied on her saving for life and it was only after retirement she got the chance to fulfil her dream.

Recalling her shattered dream in the past, she said her father had torn the application form to Queen Mary’s College, five decades ago. She wanted to join the pre-university course in Chennai after clearing her SSLC in her hometown Sattur. Her father, however, was not very happy with it. Saying that higher education for girls in their family was frowned upon, he did not give her the permission to study, instead married her off.

There’s no age limit to following your dreams and a #Chennai woman proves so by pursuing masters’ degree at the #TamilNadu Open University at 67. http://t.co/hJlFmeFOW1 — SheThePeople (@SheThePeopleTV) November 30, 2017

Even after marriage she tried to pursue her husband to give permission but he too turned down her request. But several years later he did give permission to her to work as a clerk in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, only after her father’s death.

Although she retired in 2009, it was not until 2013 she could take the first step towards achieving her long cherished dream. It was in 2013, after her husband’s demise that she started studying. With help of her daughters she is living the life of her dreams and wants to study further and get another degree in Law.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd