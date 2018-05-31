Follow Us:
Bypoll Results 2018: People take to social media to express their views

Assembly Bypoll results: Twitterati spilled their thoughts on the counting of votes for the 11 Assembly seats across ten states in India. Writer Chetan Bhagat also took a dig at the government, highlighting the one paisa drop in petrol price.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 8:57:11 pm
kairana bypoll, kaira bypoll bjp, BJP, bypoll results, byeelection results, tabassum hassan, samajwadi party, congress, RLD, Bypoll results 2018, lok sabha bypoll results, assembly bypoll results From tweeting about the malfunctioning EVMs to the final result, Twitterati had a lot to say about the Bypoll results. (Source: PTI)
As the counting of votes for the 11 Assembly seats across ten states in India concluded, social media users spilled their thoughts on the electorate’s verdict. The results were not very encouraging for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party, whose tally in the lower house of Parliament stood at 273 after it regained the Palghar seat in Maharashtra. After the party lost the crucial Kairana seat in UP and ally JDU faced defeat in Bihar, the situation looked pretty grim for the political party.

Moreover, the resignation by two of its members, earlier B S Yeddyurappa and now B Sreeramulu, has further aggravated the situation. With a little over a year left for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the party has a lot to retain to maintain its winning streak.

With the recent petrol, diesel prices at an all-time high, there are many who took to social media to voice their opinions. From tweeting about the malfunctioned EVMs to the final result, Twitterati had a lot to say about the bypoll results. Here are some of the reactions:

Writer Chetan Bhagat also took a dig at the government, highlighting the one paisa drop in petrol price. He tweeted, “Today’s BJP won 1 seat in LS (out of 4) and 1 in assembly (out of 11). Almost as cruel a joke as the 1 paise reduction in petrol price. #bypoll.”

