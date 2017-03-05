Assam tourism’s new ad ‘Naturally Wild. Kyunki Yeh Assam hai’ does not impress at all

What do you think of the Assam tourism ad? (Source: Manoranjan Pegu/Twitter) What do you think of the Assam tourism ad? (Source: Manoranjan Pegu/Twitter)

Assam tourism has always been between the devil and the deep blue sea ever since its plans of promoting the state in a grand manner went under way. First, the idea to rope in Priyanka Chopra as the brand ambassador of the state for a hefty sum wasn’t taken to very kindly, which was followed by hordes of Assamese slamming the official logo on the grounds of poor creativity.

And now with the supposed in-flight release of an advertisement featuring Priyanka Chopra with the tagline “Naturally Wild. Kyunki Yeh Assam hai”, things have clearly gone out of the frying pan and into the fire. The ad quickly went viral on social media, triggering a string of negative responses from people. Criticising the ad severely, people have come out vociferously saying that the ad projects the state in bad light. Some Assamese have also said that at a time when many people are carrying wrong impressions about the state being all about forests and jungles, this ad rolling out of the state tourism department just proves their impressions true.

While some Netizens have looked at the sorry state of affairs through the prism of humour, most of them are clearly upset over the tagline and also the creativity that went into the ad. Here’s what some people have been saying on Twitter and Facebook:

@priyankachopra the poster has zero creativity, looks cheap with the punchline. Naturally wild~ Kyonki yeh Assam hain is pathetic. — Monali Bhardwaj (@monalibhardwaj) March 4, 2017

Naturally Wild kyun ki yeh #Assam hai??

Do we even understand what we write or speak?

1st step gone wrong. @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa — Parag Nath (@Paragmusicfreak) March 4, 2017

Assam has mentions in the epics like Mahabharata, Kamakhya Temple, 600 year old Ahom legecy etc. can’t be summarised as “Naturally Wild” — Queen Hazarika (@queenhazarika) March 4, 2017

Apparently I am naturally wild, coz I am Assamese. Hate the new Assam tourism ad. #assam #northeast @northeastblog pic.twitter.com/OZYsYPLqhh — Manoranjan Pegu (@manoranjanpegu) March 4, 2017

@GauravGogoiAsm “Naturally Wild,Kyon Ki Yeh Assam Hai

” People thought of it as one of the most backward state.. as a jungle”

Nw its verifed — Mohibur Rahman (@Mohibur936) March 5, 2017

Is this #Poriborton @sarbanandsonwal & @himantabiswa? Are y’all hinting to D world that Assam is naturally a forest? http://t.co/miQpsSPgAn — SHRINJAN RAJKUMAR (@shrinjanR) March 4, 2017

Amid all the negative comments, some used their wit and played on puns in their reaction to the ad. Sample some of these tweets.

Just try me out..I am naturally wild..kyunki me Assam se hoon..boom #Ripassamtourism pic.twitter.com/3nEcwP12q8 — Hrkspeaks (@HrkSaikia) March 4, 2017

Reason why u should date me-

Coz m from Assam and is naturally wild 😂http://t.co/qnvXB0SfHt — Madhuri (@Madhurieee) March 4, 2017

Meanwhile, indianexpress.com is awaiting a response from the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam, on their views regarding the reaction to the latest ad campaign.

