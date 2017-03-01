This Assam man’s FB post claiming his father’s murderers are now ‘ruling’ his district is going viral

Yet another controversial poster campaign. Yet another controversial poster campaign.

While the row sparked by a series of placards posted by a Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur is still far from dying down, another set of placards has taken the online community by shock. Wriggling out from Haflong, a hill station in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, a Facebook post tells the poignant tale of a person named Daniel Langthasa and the sorry state of affairs that ensued.

The post, which has gone viral with thousands of shares and been drawing a slew of reactions from people, highlights the plight of this man and the injustice meted out to him. Langthasa claims his father was mercilessly killed by certain militants of North East India who were fighting against the Indian establishment.

(Source: Daniel Langthasa/ (Source: Daniel Langthasa/ Facebook

(Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook) (Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook)

His placards also state that the same militants, after surrendering themselves to the Indian government, received crores of money, and have now joined the BJP and become the rulers of his district.

(Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook) (Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook)

(Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook) (Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook)

The hapless man also brings to our notice the fear that his family and friends harbor of taking a stand against the government lest they may be troubled by its powerful members.

(Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook) (Source: Daniel Langthasa/Facebook)

Langthasa’s story echoed a collective grievance that the people of the region are holding, and this became quite evident with a zillion people commenting and supporting the man.

But, as expected, his post also drew flak with many hinting that he’s just hell bent on sullying the image of BJP.

However, coming out vociferously, Langthasa rubbished all such accusations and underscored his non-affiliation with any political party and the authenticity of the unfortunate incident that struck him and his family.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Langthasa to learn more about the incident.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd