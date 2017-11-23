Twitterati think Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa should get a Nobel for health after he links cancer to sins

Cancer and Karmic deficiency: Assam Health Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma was speaking at a function in Guwahati when he made these comments. (Source: File Photo) Cancer and Karmic deficiency: Assam Health Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma was speaking at a function in Guwahati when he made these comments. (Source: File Photo)

There is no end to the ridiculous statements made by ministers in India. From calling for a ban on momo to declaring a bounty on an actress’ head, ministers have said some really outlandish things in the past. The recent to join the list is Assam Health Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said that cancer is divine justice for sins committed in the past. The former Congress leader was speaking at a function organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers in Guwahati on November 22, when he said that life-threatening diseases and accidents were consequences of sins committed in the past. He even referred to them as “divine justice”.

“God makes us suffer when we commit a sin. Sometimes, we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background, you will come to know that it’s divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice,” the minister said, adding that the same is mentioned in the Gita and Bible.

“It is mentioned even in Gita, Bible about the outcome of one’s actions. No point in being sad… everyone will face the outcome of this life’s actions in this life only. That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen,” he said.

Sarma’s comments have caused a furore on social media and several politicians are criticising him for it. He has also raised the ire of people on social media and they are not really holding back their anger. While one user wrote, “Nice to see health minister is concluding that people have cancer because of their sin. NASA please bag him up,” another one wrote, “According to respected health Minister of Assam the cause of cancer is ‘sin’ perpretated by the person concerned @himantabiswa should get Nobel prize in health science.”

Patient- What’s wrong with me? Doctor- You have committed a sin and have a karmic deficiency from your past life. Patient – What do you mean? Doctor – Cancer — Vijay Mallya (@VijayMalllya) November 22, 2017

Nice to see health minister is concluding that people have cancer because of their sin. NASA please bag him up. #gawaar #mahagawaar #ultragawaar — Samiran Bera (@iamsamiranbiru) November 23, 2017

According to respected health Minister of Assam the cause of cancer is ‘sin’ perpretated by the person concerned @himantabiswa should get Nobel prize in health science. pic.twitter.com/gHuWvyFkC2 — ananya saikia (@ananyasaikia4) November 22, 2017

Very scary comments coming from someone who’s a health minister. God save Assam’s health sector under this man http://t.co/7fOncaoyBT — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) November 23, 2017

And The Nobel prize in medicine goes to Himanta Biswa Sarma @himantabiswa 😂 — Vijay Mallya (@VijayMalllya) November 22, 2017

Then what is the point of having a health ministry and a health minister? If diseases are consequences of Karma what is the need of medical science? — Axomiya Non-Bhakt (@n_bhakt) November 22, 2017

