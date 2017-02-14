WATCH: Assam girl’s letter to PM Modi asking if history of the North East can be taught in school is going viral

The little girl has asked if the prime minister can do something so that school children across India can learn about northeast’s history. (Source: Shilpi Bhuyan/ Twitter) The little girl has asked if the prime minister can do something so that school children across India can learn about northeast’s history. (Source: Shilpi Bhuyan/ Twitter)

Recently there has been a lot of debates about Indian history becoming a victim of ‘nationalism’, the word that in present times is often confused with ‘patriotism’ and ‘Hinduism’. Be it Maharana Pratap winning the battle of Haldighati or the famous Mahenjodaro dancing girl named as goddess Parvati, it has triggered a lot of controversies. But what about the part of Indian history that we have managed to keep it away from our textbooks altogether? Forget changing it, because we never included it, in the first place. Well, there is no theory of alternative facts here, as we hardly learn anything about the history of North East.

Yes, the glorious traditions, cultures, and history of the seven sister states are not part of curriculums in India. It is true we learn about Mughals, Cholas, Pandavas, Ashoka and the long British Raj about having never bothered to teach youngsters the history of the northeastern states. Thus, bringing notice to this large disparity a 12-year-old has pleaded to the prime minister to do something so that schoolkids could be taught about the states.

Aaira Goswami from Assam, currently living in Jaipur, has written a letter and posted a video requesting PM Modi to ensure that the history of the Northeast is included in school textbooks all over the country. “I know a lot about the Mauryans, the Mughals and the Guptas. I have even written exams on these emperors. I know very little about Lachit Borphukon and the Ahoms who ruled Assam for 600 years defeating the Mughals 17 times soundly in battle,” she wrote.

We have often seen people from the North East being victims of racial attacks and taunting as many think they are outsiders. A shameful incident happened recently when a Manipuri student was asked for a passport to enter the Taj Mahal. Shouldn’t all this just let authorities act, already?

And as the little teenager puts it, “Where is the long lost glory of the Seven Sisters?”

