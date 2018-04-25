Asaram Bapu verdict: ‘Godman’ found guilty of rape, Twitterati hail judgment

Asaram Bapu verdict: Special Judge Madhusudhan Sharma delivered the verdict that convicted the self-styled godman for raping a 16-year-old in 2013. (Source: File Photo) Asaram Bapu verdict: Special Judge Madhusudhan Sharma delivered the verdict that convicted the self-styled godman for raping a 16-year-old in 2013. (Source: File Photo)

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old in 2013. Special Judge Madhusudhan Sharma delivered the verdict in a makeshift court at the Jodhpur Central Jail, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged since 2013. Before the judgment was pronounced, security in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana was beefed up as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and additional forces were deployed in order to ensure that there was no violence.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier ordered that the Asaram verdict be delivered inside the Jodhpur Central Jail. Elaborate security arrangements were made with Section 144 being imposed in the city. The chargesheet had named Asaram and four others — Sanchita alias Shilpi, Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, Prakash and Shiva alias Sava Ram Hethvadiya. Asaram is charged under sections of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC

The anticipation and pronouncement of the judgment have gripped people on social media. Several people on social networking sites hailed the judgment and believe “Wheel of justice are slow but they grind hard.”

Here are some reactions.

From riches to rags…

From saint to sinner….

From AsaramBapu to HeyRam Wheel of justice are slow but they grind hard.#AsaramVerdict #AsaramGuilty pic.twitter.com/4whXQ1LYOt — Capt Sudhir Dixit (@dixitsudhir12) April 25, 2018

#Asaram, the self-styled godman is now a court-pronounced rapist. #AsaramVerdict — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) April 25, 2018

We can stop calling him “the accused” and start calling him “The Rapist” #AsaramVerdict — #HappyBirthSachin (@JasdeepSinghJD) April 25, 2018

Some even used humour as a means

So, we can officially remove ‘Ram’, ‘Bapu’ and ‘Ji’ from Asaram Bapu Ji … He is just another rapist dressed like a saint. His blind followers will still defend him. Wonder what makes people so blind!#Asaram #AsaramBapu #AsaramCaseVerdict — Sarsij Nayanam (@sarsij) April 25, 2018

In 2013, th self-styled godman was accused by a girl from Uttar Pradesh of raping her at the ashram. Her parents were his followers. One day the girl was brought to his ashram after school for treatment as she had fainted. Her parents were told that their daughter possessed evil spirits and can be cured at the ashram. Later when her parents took her to the ashram Manai village near Jodhpur, they were told that their daughter needed to be left alone. On August 15, 2013 the girl accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her. In her complaint at a Delhi police station on August 20, 2013, she stated that she was asked to perform oral sex and was touched inappropriately.

