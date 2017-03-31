As Regal Cinema brings curtains down after 85 years, Twitterati turn nostalgic

New Delhi’s iconic theatre Regal Cinema brought down its shutters on Thursday with Raj Kapoors Mera Naam Joker and Sangam. (Source: PTI) New Delhi’s iconic theatre Regal Cinema brought down its shutters on Thursday with Raj Kapoors Mera Naam Joker and Sangam. (Source: PTI)

In the age of multiplexes and torrents, single-screen halls have been hit severely. Around the country, many iconic halls have closed their shutters that earlier glorified cinema in every sense. And the most recent to walk into the sunset is Delhi’s Regal cinema.

Raj Kapoor’s favourite hall brought the curtains down on Thursday (March 30) with two of his cult films ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and ‘Sangam’ on its last day. After 85 years for a beautiful cinematic journey, of highs and lows, the final two shows were houseful and people couldn’t help but get nostalgic. It is said that being Raj Kapoor’s favourite hall, every time his films released he made sure the Delhi premiere was at Regal. So, when the owners decided to end the legacy of the silver screen, it ought to have been his films.

Designed by architect Walter Sykes George, the thretre opened its gates to movie-goers in 1932 and hosted eminent personalities, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Amitabh Bachchan. As the news spread, Rishi Kapoor too got emotional and opened up about the association of the theatre with his family.

Demolish.Adios Regal Theatre,Delhi.A place where all the Kapoor’s theatre and cinema work was seen.Had”Bobby”premiered there too! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/cpMhE5kLhS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 30, 2017

Not just our parents, but even generations before that would have caught a matinee show at this theatre which is one of the oldest buildings in Connaught Place. Last week the owners revealed that slow business and high taxes have been quite exhausting for the old building that needs renovations, ultimately deciding to bring down the shutters. “The building is very old and we need to renovate. We are planning to build a multiplex which should be ready in a year-and-a-half or more. We want to provide good facilities to our patrons,” owner Vishal Chowdhary said.

Though fans are happy that it would come back in a new version after some time, they could not help but express their emotions online as the old screen breathed its last.

#regalcinema . Miss you regal . I will never forgotten about my place where I spent precious moments of my life…. — Hnphemant (@Hnphemant1) March 30, 2017

My abbu can’t believe that d iconic #regalcinema is bidding farewell as he has shared some of d fondest memories with my ammi jaan there. pic.twitter.com/f0vHQ1lfQt — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) March 30, 2017

End of an era,watched so many films here,as a child entered the AV room a couple of times to c how films r done #regaltheatre #regalcinema — Karan Veer Mehra (@KaranVeerMehra) March 31, 2017

.#bollywood digest With screening of ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and ‘Sangam’ iconic #regalcinema calls for light out, buh its not a goodbye — joy pillai (@joypillai1) March 31, 2017

Sayonara…#regalcinema ‘chlo bunk kr k regal jaate hain’ will nvr be spoken…whistle sounds ‘ll be there in our memories… — Amit Kumar (@pharmamit) March 30, 2017

#regalcinema

Thanks for entertaining us

Making us smile

In heart more than history pic.twitter.com/rxCJCv5eVH — RITESH KUMAR (@rithk9) March 30, 2017

One of Delhi’s Landmarks sinks into histry. Tho i nvr watchd movi thr. Bt father did on his 1st vsit to Delhi cpl of decads ago #regalcinema — Tithi Mishra (@Mish_T) March 31, 2017

The (almost) last 2 tickets of (certainly) the last show of the (almost) last such movie theater. Thanks to @GrprtBedi #regalcinema #delhi pic.twitter.com/nPmOT9Eqxs — Jasminder Gulati (@GulatiSinghJ) March 30, 2017

Remember going with my girl gang 2 watch #Hum in #RegalCinema V had box seats & danced 2 #JummaChuma An era has cm 2 an end with its closing pic.twitter.com/jpz74R8J6c — Priti Singh (@ThePritiSingh) March 31, 2017

Watched my first film with friends here at#Regalcinema , and probably it was my first school bunk aswell ❤❤ #nostalgic — pragati arora (@pragatiaroraa) March 30, 2017

#regalcinema curtains come down with Raj kapoor’s Magnum opus ….. pic.twitter.com/qJXEn03kza — DreamWalker (@hemantkapil) March 30, 2017

We will miss you Regal Cinema! Lot of memories attached to it. Fairwell with Showman show today. #regalcinema @saurabh128 @atm_prakash — Vibhor Garg (@Vibhorgarg1983) March 30, 2017

