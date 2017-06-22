As Delhi gets drenched in rain, Twitter is flooded with these totally relatable #DelhiRains tweets

Where is my chai and plate of pakodas?! (Source: File Photo) Where is my chai and plate of pakodas?! (Source: File Photo)

Almost like an answer to many people’s woes about Delhi’s dry, prickly summer heat, the city has been seeing good rainfall. While many of you might be looking longingly from the big windows of your office at the bouts of downpour, there may be others out there, enjoying the showers. The joy of Delhiites knew no bounds, so much so, that the hashtag #DelhiRains began to do the rounds of Twitter. Now, hilarious memes, inevitable petrichor references and a spike in the number of pakoda recipes are now popping up on all our timelines. But no, we are not complaining!

Check out some of the #DelhiRains posts doing the rounds.

One flash shower and Water water everywhere !!

Need boats here now! #DelhiRains — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) June 19, 2017

Nothing more peaceful than falling asleep to the music of thunder and rain.#DelhiRains #Noida — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) June 19, 2017

~on a rainy day Me :

wow! Such a romantic mausam 😍😇 Also me:

f*ck BC, aaj to traffic jam lagega.. 😞🤐#DelhiRains — Gupta (@followTheGupta) June 20, 2017

Contemplating opening the windows tonight cuz #rains but who knows, the morning might be sunny and humid af. Too much effort.#DelhiRains — Priyali Prakash (@BatutasGluttony) June 19, 2017

People who like to walk in rain so no one can see them cry, now is the time!#DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/BLR51FjfxG — Gurjot Singh (@Gurjot__Mann) June 19, 2017

“Contemplating opening the windows tonight cuz #rains but who knows, the morning might be sunny and humid af. Too much effort,” wrote one Twitter user, while another had a suggestion for those who go melancholic on social media during rains — “People who like to walk in rain so no one can see them cry, now is the time!” And, of course, the traffic woes that a batch of heavy rains can bring, well, people on Twitter did not forget that either.

Yet, if you love the rains in spite of all the traffic and water-logging woes it brings along, but you are stuck in office or in your car in traffic already an hour long, then look at stunning pictures of the monsoon sky, right here.

