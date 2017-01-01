Trending News

Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal, see how Twitterati reacted

The shoe was hurled towards Kejriwal when he attacked PM Modi over the demonetisation drive, terming it as a "scam".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2017 11:25 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A youth hurled a shoe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was addressing a public meeting against demonetisation in Rohtak district of Haryana. The shoe, however, missed its target and the youth was nabbed.

The shoe was hurled towards Kejriwal when he attacked PM Modi over the demonetisation drive, terming it as a “scam”. Kejriwal said the incident proved Modi’s “cowardice”. “I had said Modi is a coward, that is why he sends his stooges to throw shoes…but you may throw shoes or conduct CBI raids, that will not stop me from speaking the truth about demonetisation scam..,” the chief minister said.

Within an hour of the incident, tweets started circulating on the social media site Twitter and, eventually, Twitterati trolled Arvind Kejriwal once again. Here are some of the tweets:

 

