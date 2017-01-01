Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal, see how Twitterati reacted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI Photo)

A youth hurled a shoe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was addressing a public meeting against demonetisation in Rohtak district of Haryana. The shoe, however, missed its target and the youth was nabbed.

The shoe was hurled towards Kejriwal when he attacked PM Modi over the demonetisation drive, terming it as a “scam”. Kejriwal said the incident proved Modi’s “cowardice”. “I had said Modi is a coward, that is why he sends his stooges to throw shoes…but you may throw shoes or conduct CBI raids, that will not stop me from speaking the truth about demonetisation scam..,” the chief minister said.

Within an hour of the incident, tweets started circulating on the social media site Twitter and, eventually, Twitterati trolled Arvind Kejriwal once again. Here are some of the tweets:

Kejriwal returns the shoe angrily saying “Last time bhi left foot ka fainka tha, what’s the use ?” pic.twitter.com/NYFLgBxRLG — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 9, 2016

Throwing Shoe & chappal at Politicians used to be such a Big& Serious thing.. Kejriwal sir ke baar-baar k drama ne iski value khatm karwa di — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 1, 2017

What happens on Day 1, happens all year through. Is it why @ArvindKejriwal self-sponsored shoe-attack on him? What’s the deal Kejriwal ji?👞 — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) January 1, 2017

Kejriwal is giving tough competition to Neeta Ambani in having maximum number of pairs in shoe rack! ;-) — Sneha Dixit (@Ladysaying) January 1, 2017

Shoe has been hurled at Kejriwal. That poor shoe couldn’t escape the wrath of Yugpurush. Died on the spot — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) January 1, 2017

Kejriwal holds the world record for Number of times shoe hurled at any politician 😂 — Mask (@LootPadiHai) January 1, 2017

somebody threw a shoe at kejriwal. maybe the culprit wanted him to do some sole searching. — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) January 1, 2017

@ArvindKejriwal kejriwal ko is bat ka dukh h ki banda ek hi juta fek kar gya km se km poora pair to fekta chanda smjkr pehn to lete — Nik jayant (@thenik_jayant) January 1, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal apna CM tenure khatam hone tak Janpath mei ek shoe stall to khol hi lega. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2017

