Arvind Kejriwal gets trolled on Twitter for a typo in his tweet asking people of Punjab to vote

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has actively campaigning for the ongoing elections in Punjab urged people of the state to vote positively. He has been tweeting on the proceedings of Aam Admi Party’s campaign in Punjab to keep his followers informed. On February 4, when Punjab goes to vote, he asked the people in the state to go out and vote. Punjab began voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in the state at 8 am. Kejriwal in his tweets in Hindi and Gurumukhi urged the people to exercise their voting rights to chose the best for their state.

However, Kejriwal made an honest mistake. While tweeting in Hindi, he made a typo and wrote ‘white’ instead of ‘vote’. “सब लोग वोट डालने ज़रूर जाएँ। अपने पिंड के लोगों को भी ले जाएँ। और ईमानदार राजनीति के लिए वाइट दें। (Today is election day. Everyone must go to vote and take people of your village along with you and white (vote) for honest politics)” he wrote.

Twitterati caught the mistake and got trolling. “he is most honest politicians vote bhi white me maang raha hey,” wrote a user.

Sample these.

@ArvindKejriwal @BhayankarLog white ?? he is actually asking for “Chitta” … 😃😂 — manu says (@ManuSays) February 4, 2017

@ArvindKejriwal he is most honest politicians vote bhi white me maang raha hey — vikas choudhary (@vikas_ch) February 4, 2017

@ArvindKejriwal kya hai ji white colour hame pasand nahi hai…. hum black denge. — Shaana Hindustani (@ShanaHindustani) February 4, 2017

@ArvindKejriwal white de….. vote na de — Nitin Mahalwal (@nitinmahalwal) February 4, 2017

