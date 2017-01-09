Trending News

Arnab Goswami’s ‘Republic’ launch on social media leaves many bemused

Though the ardent fans have backed the social media campaign and are eagerly waiting for the launch, there was a lot trolling too.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:January 9, 2017 8:49 pm
arnab goswami, republic, republic on social, republic channel launch, arnab republic, arnab new channel social, trending news From jokes about noise reduction techniques to word play with ‘nation wants to know’, there were many interesting observations.

Journalist Arnab Goswami shocked everyone when he decided to quit Times Now. But his ardent fans did not have to wait for long as the former prime time anchor announced his new venture, Republic, very soon. Though the launch date of the channel is not yet clear, Goswami launched the Republic’s official Twitter and Facebook pages, along with a website. Like his ‘The News Hour’ show on Times Now, the social media drive was nothing but a spectacle that amused the audience.

True to his character, Goswami’s campaign material warned, “On the brink of shaking up the system all over again.” It urged people to join the “revolution” and asked to “shout out loud, disrupt the fence sitters.” Though the pages are not verified as of now, there was an unusual tweet from Twitter India that raised many eyebrows. “Welcome to Twitter, @Republic! We are happy to be your microphone to the Nation & World,” wrote the micro-blogging site. Many raised questions as to when did Twitter start welcoming a new entrant.

Goswami shot to fame for his daily prime time debate show ‘The News Hour’ that was reported to bring in over 60 per cent revenue for the news channel and has a dedicated audience base across the country. He resigned after working at the top for 10 years at Times Now. Goswami started his career at The Telegraph in Kolkata and has worked with NDTV.

Few interesting reactions on Twitter:

The social media launch have intrigued people and garnered many followers in very little time, but we can’t ignore the one-man-showmanship yet gain.

