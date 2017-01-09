Arnab Goswami’s ‘Republic’ launch on social media leaves many bemused

From jokes about noise reduction techniques to word play with ‘nation wants to know’, there were many interesting observations. From jokes about noise reduction techniques to word play with ‘nation wants to know’, there were many interesting observations.

Journalist Arnab Goswami shocked everyone when he decided to quit Times Now. But his ardent fans did not have to wait for long as the former prime time anchor announced his new venture, Republic, very soon. Though the launch date of the channel is not yet clear, Goswami launched the Republic’s official Twitter and Facebook pages, along with a website. Like his ‘The News Hour’ show on Times Now, the social media drive was nothing but a spectacle that amused the audience.

True to his character, Goswami’s campaign material warned, “On the brink of shaking up the system all over again.” It urged people to join the “revolution” and asked to “shout out loud, disrupt the fence sitters.” Though the pages are not verified as of now, there was an unusual tweet from Twitter India that raised many eyebrows. “Welcome to Twitter, @Republic! We are happy to be your microphone to the Nation & World,” wrote the micro-blogging site. Many raised questions as to when did Twitter start welcoming a new entrant.

Though the ardent fans have backed the social media campaign and are eagerly waiting for the launch, there was a lot trolling too. From jokes about noise reduction techniques to word play with ‘nation wants to know’, there were many interesting observations.

Goswami shot to fame for his daily prime time debate show ‘The News Hour’ that was reported to bring in over 60 per cent revenue for the news channel and has a dedicated audience base across the country. He resigned after working at the top for 10 years at Times Now. Goswami started his career at The Telegraph in Kolkata and has worked with NDTV.

Few interesting reactions on Twitter:

Fear or no fear Arnab will sell nd so will @republic provided he keeps his decibels low nd doesn’t get hyper http://t.co/3bUbveMFsk — Vinod Gulati (@vkgdrawnear) January 9, 2017

Arnab’s comeback is getting more appreciation than 100Rs notes’ comeback in ATMs. #RepublicOnSocial — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 7, 2017

We also supported Anna& India against Corruption with same passion..what did we get? Kejriwal & AAP.. hope Republic& Arnab will be different — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 8, 2017

Arnab doesn’t need a microphone ffs. http://t.co/KWEVM0WPrC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 8, 2017

If North Korea’s offical name can be “The Democratic People’s Repbulic of Korea” then why can’t my venture name be “Republic”?~ Arnab (2017) pic.twitter.com/90WuuSNkCj — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) January 7, 2017

The buzz around Arnab’s Republic reminds me of buzz around Kejriwal’s AAP. — Freudian’S Lip (@sacrosandy) January 9, 2017

Considering @republic will focus more on interest of Political Master, not Public, name should have been RIP Public http://t.co/i2L5FBTnjx — Joy (@Joydas) January 7, 2017

Lol!

A bunch of cretins get together and call themselves @republic

Wait for their circus with Modi as ringmaster and Arnab as clown. — Sunil Varma (@the_sunilvarma) January 7, 2017

@republic Just to remind you Arnab, here you are restricted to 140 char. Lol! — Shiva (@ShivaKap) January 7, 2017

TimesNow comes up wid Mayawati’s black money trail in #BhaiKaMayaJaal. Arnab Goswami’s Republic wil come up with Mamta’s in #DidiKaMayaJaal😊 — Indian (@iamindianfirst) January 9, 2017

The social media launch have intrigued people and garnered many followers in very little time, but we can’t ignore the one-man-showmanship yet gain.

