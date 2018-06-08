Sachin’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, gets selected in India U-19 team; ‘Nepotism zindabad,’ say Netizens

Arjun Tendulkar gets selected in India U-19 squad. But Netizens were quick to draw comparisons between him and Sunil Gavaskar’s son, Rohan Gavaskar. (Express File Photo) Arjun Tendulkar gets selected in India U-19 squad. But Netizens were quick to draw comparisons between him and Sunil Gavaskar’s son, Rohan Gavaskar. (Express File Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar is nothing less than the ‘god of cricket’, as he is often lovingly referred to as, for many fans and followers of the game. And now, his son Arjun Tendulkar has forayed into the field that his father once ruled. Tendulkar Jr has been selected in India’s Under-19 team for touring Sri Lanka in the coming month. The 18-year-old, who has made his presence felt on the field by often tagging along and practising with his ingenious father, is now part of a squad that will play two four-day matches in July. Many took to congratulate him on social media, while others remarked how under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid he will shine brighter than his father. Several others, meanwhile, wondered if his father’s influence or in other words, ‘nepotism’ had anything to do with his selection.

They were also quick to draw comparisons between him and Sunil Gavaskar’s son, Rohan Gavaskar.

“#ArjunTendulkar is an average bowler. He runs, and delivers the ball with a weird action. Thanks to his father’s recommendations, he is now part of the U-19 squad- and hundreds of more talented bowlers get ignored. Remember, there was someone called Rohan Gavaskar.” “They have selected Arjun Tendulkar on the basis of quality of genes so that if he plays well, they can later claim that the study of genetics was first done in ancient India. #ArjunTendulkar” “Well #ArjunTendulkar can get #U19 berth due to his father’s credentials but to move forward in his career he has to perform and then earn a place in Indian cricket team else his career will be like that of other famous cricketers son’s…” are some of the reactions his selection garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Here are some others.

#ArjunTendulkar is an average bowler. He runs, and delivers the ball with a weird action. Thanks to his father’s recommendations, he is now part of the U-19 squad- and hundreds of more talented bowlers get ignored. Remember, there was someone called Rohan Gavaskar. — Ganeshan Iyer (@ganeshan_iyer) June 7, 2018

Waiting for Rahul Dravid asking the captain to declare the innings when #ArjunTendulkar is batting at 194* — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 8, 2018

Seriously why so much negativity around his selection ? If he doesn’t deserve to be there , he will get dropped just like other players ( son of) famous cricketers.#ArjunTendulkar pic.twitter.com/9fP2SKGPtV — Prashant Pareek (@prashan23S) June 7, 2018

They have selected Arjun Tendulkar on the basis of quality of genes so that if he plays well, they can later claim that the study of genetics was first done in ancient India. #ArjunTendulkar — Ovais Wani (@Ovais_) June 8, 2018

Every time #ArjunTendulkar gets hit for a boundary, he can turn to the batman and say, “pata hai mera baap kaun hain?” @sachin_rt — Prasanna Karthik R (@prasannakarthik) June 8, 2018

If anybody thinks #arjuntendulkar got into the India u-19 team through merit. You are far far away from reality. — yashas (@YashasRonie) June 8, 2018

Well #ArjunTendulkar can get #U19 berth due to his father’s credentials but to move forward in his career he has to perform and then earn a place in Indian cricket team else his career will be like that of other famous cricketers son’s… — Ajay Grover (@AjayGrover29) June 8, 2018

It’s upto #ArjunTendulkar to break the trend of Bollywood sons who could not do even half as good as their dad. 😂#bachchan #kapoor #khanna — meh! (@_therealNobody) June 8, 2018

