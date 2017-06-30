Pakistani fans throw potshots at ‘Hawa Hawa’ remake from Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan

Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan features a rip off of the 1980s song Hawa Hawa! (Source: File Photo) Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan features a rip off of the 1980s song Hawa Hawa! (Source: File Photo)

Churning remakes of old hit songs is not a new concept in Bollywood movies. From Humma Humma to Tamma Tamma and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, a lot of rehashed versions of 90s tracks sprung up in the recent past but failed to strike a chord with music listeners. With a new remix in almost every movie set for release, it has become the latest fad in the Bollywood brigade. To add to the list, Arjun Kapoor’s forthcoming film Mubarakan will also feature a recreated version of the 1980s song Hawa Hawa, originally sung by Pakistani pop artist, Hasan Jahangir.

The 32-year-old actor shared the news with his fans on Twitter with the link of the new song video, which also features Ileana D’Cruz. Sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar, it is a rip off of the old one. Captioning it “Lo phaela diya raita,” the Half Girlfriend actor posted the link.

Take a look at his tweet here.

As soon as he posted it on Twitter, a lot of Pakistani users targeted the actor and slammed the team of Mubarakan for “copying” and “remixing” the iconic song which was first released across the border in 1980s. From calling them “copy cats” to saying that “it wasn’t worth it”, they bashed the song.

Take a look at some reactions on the social media networking site here.

Was released in Pakistan in 1980s!!

Koi sharam hoti ha Koi haya hoti ha..

U copycat!!#BloodyThieves — Coolstar Malik (@CoolstarMalik1) June 29, 2017

This song was sung in 1980’s by a Pakistani singer. You don’t feel any shame in copying Pakistani songs for your movies… — PK 73 IN 52 (@aamir013) June 29, 2017

Copy cats !! Pakistani song ha yeh 1980 ma release hua tha. — Danial :) (@kundidani1) June 29, 2017

Not worth it din like it — Pushkar bhardwaj (@Pushkarbhardw16) June 30, 2017

you really happy in copying the Pakistani artist hassan jahangir’s song?? — Wahhaj Ahmed (@wahhaj_ahmed) June 29, 2017

Bhai kuch haya hoti hai kuch Sharam hoti hai itna copy to photocopy machine b nai krti ho gi copy jitna ap log krtay ho — kanwal imtiaz (@kanwalimtiaz2) June 29, 2017

After receiving backlash from his fans on social media, Kapoor clarified in a statement saying, “The original song celebrates the spirit of his forthcoming film. We’ve chosen Hawa Hawa according to the situation. It’s a song we have all grown up dancing to and enjoying ourselves.”

