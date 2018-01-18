Watch: This video of Arijit Singh losing his calm mid-performance has gone viral

Arijit Singh was clearly not having a nice day. (Source: CA Rohit Mittal/YouTube) Arijit Singh was clearly not having a nice day. (Source: CA Rohit Mittal/YouTube)

Celebrities, being public personalities, are expected to behave in a certain manner. And while they do, at least most of the time, sometimes they do end up behaving in a very un-celebrity-like manner. They engage in fights publicly or use certain words that are not expected of them. And being celebrities, these incidents are discussed, videos of the same are shared and public opinions are passed. In the past, we have seen actors being involved in a public brawls and now the latest to join the list is singer Arijit Singh.

An old video of the singer has suddenly resurfaced on social media where Singh can be seen losing his cool in the middle of a performance. While singing the song Nadaan Parindey from the film Rockstar, Singh used some expletives as the mic was not tuned properly. The performance, after that, did not go very smoothly. While it is not exactly known where it took place and when it was shot, this is hardly stopping the people on social media from making fun of the video. While someone tweeted, “Tried to be Mohit Chauhan but he did not know how he was sounding,” another said.

Watch the video here.



And this is how people reacted.

lmao, also totally messed the song up — Rugved (@Jokey_Chan) January 17, 2018

Arijit metal b acha gaa leta hai😂 — Ansar Ali (@BenkeiJr) January 17, 2018

Irshad sir ke Bol ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XB8T0XT0fW — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) January 17, 2018

😂😂 Mohit Chauhan dislikes this — • South Indian IT professional • (@mehdi_nisar1) January 17, 2018

This actually happened? 🤣 — Beer (@atyant_clueless) January 17, 2018

This is shocking but funny 😂😂 — HSK (@KhonaHinal) January 17, 2018

