Latest News

Watch: This video of Arijit Singh losing his calm mid-performance has gone viral

An old video of singer Arijit Singh has suddenly resurfaced on social media, where Singh can be seen losing his cool in the middle of a performance. While singing the song 'Nadaan Parindey' from the film 'Rockstar', Singh used some expletives and the clip is now being shared widely.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 10:13 pm
Arijit Singh, arijit singh videos, arijit singh songs, arijit singh old videos, arijit singh viral videos, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Arijit Singh was clearly not having a nice day. (Source: CA Rohit Mittal/YouTube)
Related News

Celebrities, being public personalities, are expected to behave in a certain manner. And while they do, at least most of the time, sometimes they do end up behaving in a very un-celebrity-like manner. They engage in fights publicly or use certain words that are not expected of them. And being celebrities, these incidents are discussed, videos of the same are shared and public opinions are passed. In the past, we have seen actors being involved in a public brawls and now the latest to join the list is singer Arijit Singh.

An old video of the singer has suddenly resurfaced on social media where Singh can be seen losing his cool in the middle of a performance. While singing the song Nadaan Parindey from the film Rockstar, Singh used some expletives as the mic was not tuned properly. The performance, after that, did not go very smoothly. While it is not exactly known where it took place and when it was shot, this is hardly stopping the people on social media from making fun of the video. While someone tweeted, “Tried to be Mohit Chauhan but he did not know how he was sounding,” another said.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 18: Latest News