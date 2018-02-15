Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari’s new trailer is giving Twitterati goosebumps

How excited are you to watch Anushka Sharma’s Pari? (Source: Clean Slate Films/YouTube) How excited are you to watch Anushka Sharma’s Pari? (Source: Clean Slate Films/YouTube)

While people on social media were busy tweeting out all things love on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Anushka Sharma decided to celebrate the day in a different way. The actor shared the trailer of her upcoming film Pari where she is seen doing inexplicable things, and looking horrifying, to say the least. “This Holi, the devil’s out to play,” she wrote. The trailer, that comes after the teaser, has scared the wits out of people on the Internet. Not only are people impressed with it but also had goosebumps while watching it.

This short clip, much like the teaser, has people on social media hooked and very scared. While someone wrote, “I’d say “SLAY BLOODY ANUSHKA” but I am afraid that she actually will,” others have shared particular scenes from the trailer that scared them more than the rest. Another user who was scared and impressed with the trailer, wrote, “[S]caringly terrific, that’s how horror movies should be made. i had goosebumps throughout the trailer.” echoing this, another wrote, “Dear @AnushkaSharma , when I first saw you in rnbdj i thought that you were a sweet girl and I swear I never ever thought that I might get scared of you… But #pari is proving me wrong…. I am literally scared of you now.. and you are haunting me at night.”

Here are some of the tweets.

What a scary trailer ????#PariTrailer

But none the less I am going in theater to see some amazing content and acting performance !!! ??????

Me while Watching #PariTrailer She expressed her fear through her eyes.

OMG waiting for 2 march pic.twitter.com/7fEX1Vaowm — H I M A N I (@__Kohlis) February 15, 2018

scaringly terrific, that’s how horror movies should be made. i had goosebumps throughout the trailer ???? #PariTrailer — ? (@ssehmat) February 15, 2018

I’d say “SLAY BLOODY ANUSHKA” but I am afraid that she actually will. #PariTrailer pic.twitter.com/BXa3kBKd3s — Natasha (@ChhilGayeNaina) February 15, 2018

Dear @AnushkaSharma , when I first saw you in rnbdj i thought that you were a sweet girl and I swear I never ever thought that I might get scared of you… But #pari is proving me wrong…. I am literally scared of you now.. and you are haunting me at night… #PariTrailer — ?(?´0`?)? (@cmahamaya16) February 15, 2018

I gasp so loud that people started staring at me as if I am 👽 @AnushkaSharma u left me shook #PariTrailer pic.twitter.com/BbnTx1xNgC — Shambhavi🥀 (@grumpy__soul) February 15, 2018

Some also made memes and of course it had Virat Kohli.

Now I know where Virat kohli gets this from. #PariTrailer pic.twitter.com/OzR7nKiFGo — Vighnesh Rane (@Vighrane01) February 15, 2018

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor, Parambrata Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty and hits the screens on March 2. The first look of the film also had quite an effect on people on social media.

These were the ways people had reacted then.

Scary to see Anushka like this — jayesh khatwani (@khatwani_jayesh) January 26, 2018

