Anushka Sharma’s look in Pari: Twitterati confused whether to laugh or be scared

Bollywood stars undergoing drastic transformation for a role is no longer a rarity. Aamir Khan’s amazing transformation for his last film Dangal was witnessed and applauded by everybody. This time around it is Anushka Sharma who has created quite a buzz with her new look in her upcoming film Pari. Sharma unveiled her first look from the film on Twitter where she looked quite different from the way she generally does, and within moments social media was abuzz with opinions and, you guessed it right, memes. While some praised her look and found it gritty and chilling others compared her look to a Monday-morning-look.

We bring you some of the reactions, and you decide whether to laugh out loud or be scared. We leave it to you.

This was what the actress shared earlier today.

Trust social media to make memes out of everything, we repeat, everything.

We agree this is not brutal. But wait for it.

Everyone had the same complaint during phillauri that how can a bhoot be so cute and friendly 😂 Aab lo horror in name of #Pari 💀 — Akira. (@last_cappuccino) June 13, 2017

See, what we were talking about.

My mood depends on what day it is. #Pari pic.twitter.com/nIarPQjAod — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 13, 2017

And it keeps getting better!

How my daughter looks everyday Vs How she looks when ladke walle are coming home #pari #anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/XexdPNBtTl — FunnyThings Moms Say (@IndianMomthings) June 13, 2017

He not only took a dig at the poster but also at Twitterati for praising it so much.

*Anushka Sharma forgets to put kajal* Twitter: Anushka Sharma’s #Pari looks terrifying and will be scarier than the Exorcist pic.twitter.com/jRLJrf19Sr — Nirmalya Dutta (@nemo_dutta23) June 13, 2017

And some people really, really liked it.

We do agree, she does look haunting.

OMG ! @AnushkaSharma you looks absolutely unrecognizable in this scary and haunting in the first look poster of #Pari #PariFirstLook pic.twitter.com/u53I1wCLli — Shiv Dutta🌠 (@imshiva17) June 13, 2017

And Anushka Sharma leaves the audience shook with just the first look 😳👏🏻 #PariFirstLook pic.twitter.com/qXiezZnlwk — ☽ ॐ (@sowmxya) June 13, 2017

Some applauded Sharma for pushing the envelope as an actress.

@AnushkaSharma you know ILY 😘

AND I AM SO FUXKING PROUD OF YOU BAE😭❤#PariFirstLook pic.twitter.com/Hw49FkqSHo — Sejal 💫 (@ANUSHKA_xBAE) June 13, 2017

This looks scary and quite interesting

#Pari pic.twitter.com/JiFe7TfuY1 — Toyyaba K Khan (@KhanToyyaba) June 13, 2017

We agree with this analogy.

#Pari poster of @AnushkaSharma reminds me of a famous National Geographic cover of mysterious eyed woman,it has fear,mystery,intrigue,shock pic.twitter.com/vpffXjgt3J — Cifar (@cifarshayar) June 13, 2017

First Look Poster of #Pari. Superstar @AnushkaSharma looks like never before. Her Fans will love her New Avatar. TERRIFIC 👏👏 ! pic.twitter.com/Vy6eB3EdbT — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) June 13, 2017

Along with Sharma, the film stars Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead, who was seen in the Vidya Balan starrer- Kahaani. It will also mark the debut of Prosit Roy as a director who was an assistant director on Sharma’s last film, Phillauri.

