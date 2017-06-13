Latest News

Anushka Sharma’s look in Pari: Twitterati confused whether to laugh or be scared

Trust social media to make memes out of everything, we repeat, everything and Anushka Sharma after this must have realised the same.

Twitterati is having a field day looking at Anushka Sharma's first look from Pari.

Bollywood stars undergoing drastic transformation for a role is no longer a rarity. Aamir Khan’s amazing transformation for his last film Dangal was witnessed and applauded by everybody. This time around it is Anushka Sharma who has created quite a buzz with her new look in her upcoming film Pari. Sharma unveiled her first look from the film on Twitter where she looked quite different from the way she generally does, and within moments social media was abuzz with opinions and, you guessed it right, memes. While some praised her look and found it gritty and chilling others compared her look to a Monday-morning-look.

We bring you some of the reactions, and you decide whether to laugh out loud or be scared. We leave it to you.

This was what the actress shared earlier today.

Trust social media to make memes out of everything, we repeat, everything.
We agree this is not brutal. But wait for it.

See, what we were talking about.

And it keeps getting better!

He not only took a dig at the poster but also at Twitterati for praising it so much.

And some people really, really liked it.
We do agree, she does look haunting.

Some applauded Sharma for pushing the envelope as an actress.

We agree with this analogy.

Along with Sharma, the film stars Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead, who was seen in the Vidya Balan starrer- Kahaani. It will also mark the debut of Prosit Roy as a director who was an assistant director on Sharma’s last film, Phillauri.

