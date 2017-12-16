Top news

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s honeymoon selfie reminds Twitterati of ‘Game of Thrones’

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's first photo from their honeymoon has got everyone excited. While fans on Instagram can't stop gushing about how adorable they look together, many couldn't stop cracking jokes about 'Game of Thrones' on Twitter!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2017 3:38 pm
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, virat anushka honeymoon photo, anushka honeymoon pic, virunshka wedding, virat anushka photos, virat anushka memes, indian express, viral news, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s snowy picture got many talking about GOT on Twitter. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
The hullabaloo around Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Ever since it was known that the couple was all set to tie a knot, fans were in a frenzy. From waiting for their first photo after the wedding to taking a dig at Danielle Wyatt, who had once ‘proposed’ Kohli, Twitterati just can’t stop with the jokes. Most recently, when Sharma posted their first ‘honeymoon’ picture against a snowy white backdrop, it got everyone talking and unleashed a set of ‘Game of Thrones’ jokes.

Sharma posted a selfie of her with Kohli on Instagram and captioned it, “In heaven, literally.” While the photo on Instagram crossed a million likes again in just a few hours, and people went crazy over how adorable they looked together, the scene on Twitter was a little different.

Linking their frosty photo to the fantasy-drama series GOT, one of the users commented, “Winter is coming,” and another one wrote: “Jon Snow se mine gayi hai!” Meanwhile, some people couldn’t help but admire their desi style in abroad. “Doesn’t matter what you become don’t forget your roots. Mehndi, winter caps and selfie in the snow. Pure Indian middle class kind of Honeymoon,” one tweet read.

Tweeple couldn’t stop poking fun at the couple with their witticisms. Sample these.

From their gorgeous bridal wear to candid wedding pictures and even the innovative reception invitation, every thing about the #VirushkaWedding has been grabbing eyeballs.

