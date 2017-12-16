Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s honeymoon selfie reminds Twitterati of ‘Game of Thrones’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s snowy picture got many talking about GOT on Twitter. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s snowy picture got many talking about GOT on Twitter. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The hullabaloo around Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Ever since it was known that the couple was all set to tie a knot, fans were in a frenzy. From waiting for their first photo after the wedding to taking a dig at Danielle Wyatt, who had once ‘proposed’ Kohli, Twitterati just can’t stop with the jokes. Most recently, when Sharma posted their first ‘honeymoon’ picture against a snowy white backdrop, it got everyone talking and unleashed a set of ‘Game of Thrones’ jokes.

Sharma posted a selfie of her with Kohli on Instagram and captioned it, “In heaven, literally.” While the photo on Instagram crossed a million likes again in just a few hours, and people went crazy over how adorable they looked together, the scene on Twitter was a little different.

Linking their frosty photo to the fantasy-drama series GOT, one of the users commented, “Winter is coming,” and another one wrote: “Jon Snow se mine gayi hai!” Meanwhile, some people couldn’t help but admire their desi style in abroad. “Doesn’t matter what you become don’t forget your roots. Mehndi, winter caps and selfie in the snow. Pure Indian middle class kind of Honeymoon,” one tweet read.

Tweeple couldn’t stop poking fun at the couple with their witticisms. Sample these.

Ye Honeymoon manane gaye ya Chronicles Of Narnia banane.. pic.twitter.com/054PhH3zn2 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 15, 2017

Wo Jon Snow se milne gaye hai 😂 #NorthRemembers 🗡http://t.co/bwkRXDd2BG — No one (@sanmistryious) December 16, 2017

Bhai winter is coming…….. — Sajeed Shaikh (@Sajeed_sa) December 16, 2017

Lagta Game of Thrones final season jaldi shuru hone wala hai — Bahadur (@my2bit) December 15, 2017

They have gone to check whether white walkers are real. — Ad Astra (@AIrishHilltop) December 15, 2017

She wanted to go there. Always. Remember ADHM ? — Amar (@synapse_doc) December 15, 2017

Powder factory ? — Librandoo (@Librandooo) December 15, 2017

Ye itne white kaise ho gaye h? Honeymoon mana rahe ya baith k photo me filter laga rahe — Vivek (@userNAvailable) December 15, 2017

Imported Mushroom — MadhujitB (@MadhuDADA) December 15, 2017

Honeymoon i want

Honeymoon i can afford pic.twitter.com/cfPb00Toak — Foji®™ (@Planet_Wala) December 15, 2017

Doesn’t matter what you become don’t forget your roots. Mehndi, winter caps and selfie in the snow.

Pure Indian middle class kind of Honeymoon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BNldYg642e — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) December 15, 2017

Beautiful picture 😍they look adorable.

bhuvi also got married on 23 nov. but he didn’t go for honeymoon and playing for our country. pic.twitter.com/xlwZ6AHHHO — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) December 15, 2017

From their gorgeous bridal wear to candid wedding pictures and even the innovative reception invitation, every thing about the #VirushkaWedding has been grabbing eyeballs.

