Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ‘grocery shopping’ photo is now a hilarious meme on Internet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in a grocery shop in New York and a picture of them together has gone viral. With hilarious captions for the scenario, the picture has gone viral and left Twitterati chuckling with amusement.

By: Trends Desk | Published:July 15, 2017 7:04 pm
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been giving relationship goals for quite some time now. From dancing at weddings to holding hands and standing up for each other, their cute camaraderie has often made headlines. Be it birthdays or special occasions, the actress and cricketer have also won hearts by posting heartwarming messages and pictures for each other.

Taking a short break, the Indian cricket team captain and the 29-year-old actress were recently spotted at a grocery shop in New York. A passerby seemed to have clicked a picture of the couple together, and as soon as it floated on social media networking sites, people couldn’t help but gush at the sight of the two. In the picture, with Sharma’s hand on her waist, it seems like she is bossing around while Kohli is meekly listening to her.

Seeing the two entering the zone of couples-who-go-for-grocery-shopping-together, Netizens lost it and turned the picture into a meme. With hilarious captions for the scenario, the picture has gone viral and left Twitterati chuckling with amusement. While one user wrote, “Prove it to me that you love me more than you love Shastri,” another one went on to say, “Shopping bhi DHONI bhai se puch ke karoge?” Even though the captions are coated with somewhat cheeky sarcasm, it is all in good humour! Take a look at some of the funniest memes here.

Jokes aside, we think the two are just perfect for each other. Don’t you think so too? What’s your favourite meme? Share your funny one-liner for the picture in the comments below.

