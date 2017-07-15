Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ‘grocery shopping’ photo is now a hilarious meme on Internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for grocery shopping in New York. (Source: Twitter) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for grocery shopping in New York. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been giving relationship goals for quite some time now. From dancing at weddings to holding hands and standing up for each other, their cute camaraderie has often made headlines. Be it birthdays or special occasions, the actress and cricketer have also won hearts by posting heartwarming messages and pictures for each other.

Taking a short break, the Indian cricket team captain and the 29-year-old actress were recently spotted at a grocery shop in New York. A passerby seemed to have clicked a picture of the couple together, and as soon as it floated on social media networking sites, people couldn’t help but gush at the sight of the two. In the picture, with Sharma’s hand on her waist, it seems like she is bossing around while Kohli is meekly listening to her.

Seeing the two entering the zone of couples-who-go-for-grocery-shopping-together, Netizens lost it and turned the picture into a meme. With hilarious captions for the scenario, the picture has gone viral and left Twitterati chuckling with amusement. While one user wrote, “Prove it to me that you love me more than you love Shastri,” another one went on to say, “Shopping bhi DHONI bhai se puch ke karoge?” Even though the captions are coated with somewhat cheeky sarcasm, it is all in good humour! Take a look at some of the funniest memes here.

Prove it to me that you love me more than you love Shastri. pic.twitter.com/ENFUtchmwC — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2017

Sach sach batana, Woh din dressing room mein kaun tha? pic.twitter.com/dkhftcOWTK — #MadMaxOnMNX (@Madan_Chikna) July 14, 2017

Ghar ki Fan Bandh Kiya Tha naa?? pic.twitter.com/EUFgjttSrE — A_myth Shah (@As_seenby_u) July 14, 2017

“Shopping bhi DHONI bhai se puch ke karoge?” pic.twitter.com/cQffUQnCbR — 007 (@James_Beyond) July 14, 2017

Before:

Anushka – Let’s meet today.

Virat – Can’t. Sprain in an ankle. Then: pic.twitter.com/8H1x109BT9 — Aloo Biryani (@_little_2_much) July 14, 2017

Anushka to Virat – Maggi bola tha maggi, yeh kya patanjali Aata noodles utha laaye ho.. 😑 pic.twitter.com/fzqkDDydpG — Naimish Shukla (@NaimishShukla33) July 14, 2017

Anushka- Chat par kapade sukha kar aaye ?

Virat- Nahi

Anushka- pic.twitter.com/sdB6A1ggQc — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) July 14, 2017

anushka – cheese lele??

Virat – TU CHEEJ BADI H MAST MAST

anushka – pic.twitter.com/tYHdgixv8F — I M A LEGEND (@pandey_vk18) July 14, 2017

Anushka: Sach batao, tumhara koi paraye stree ke sath chakkar chal raha h na?

Virat: Kya baat kar rahi ho? Kon stree?

Anushka: Ravi Shastree pic.twitter.com/Z4QsujAWbk — Ojas. (@Ojasism) July 14, 2017

Duck meat kyu kharida tumne ? pic.twitter.com/dxGfmETg3X — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 14, 2017

Virat : yeh sofa cover kyu pehen ke aagayi ho? Anushka : pic.twitter.com/Ad0VFalRfa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 14, 2017

Virat: You know, tumhare purane dresses jo tum nahi pehenti thi, wo saare maine Ranveer ko de diye…

Anushka: pic.twitter.com/EhcnBLJOaE — Baba 🇮🇳 (@GyanDoBaba) July 14, 2017

Jokes aside, we think the two are just perfect for each other. Don’t you think so too? What’s your favourite meme? Share your funny one-liner for the picture in the comments below.

