Anushka Sharma’s latest screamer from ‘Pari’ leaves Twitterati shaken

Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will hit the theatres on March 2. (Source: Clean Slate Films) Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will hit the theatres on March 2. (Source: Clean Slate Films)

After scaring the wits out of people with the first trailer, a new trailer from Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari has taken over the online space. And, well, the 22-second-long fourth screamer is even scarier. It opens with Sharma sitting atop a balcony railing with her back to the camera. The background is extremely spooky and as the camera zooms in, it is difficult not to get scared. And if you are still not then wait for the time when she turns and looks with bloodshot eyes. Much like the previous time, Sharma shared the teaser with the caption, “I’m waiting,” and people on social media are rather scared.

Seeing Sharma in a never-before-seen avatar has piqued the curiosity of people on social media but have also scared them. While one wrote, “Thats seriously very scary… Eagerly waiting for the movie,” others shared just how shaken and scared they are after watching the trailer.

Here are some of the reactions.

Its really terrifying — Superya bhau (@superya_bhau) February 19, 2018

Now how can I sleep on 2nd March. A scary night is awaiting!!!!!!! — Dipankar Ash (@DipankarStiven) February 19, 2018

Omg it’s scary ???? — B G KRISHNA (@krishworlds) February 19, 2018

Thats seriously very scary… Eagerly waiting for the movie… Anushka ma’am u literally gave me ghosebums #pari — Fatain (@Fatain4) February 19, 2018

aisa darao matt didi ???? — Shah_Suman (@SrkianSuman2) February 19, 2018

Oh my that’s sooo scary — MANAL??OCT??BER (@immanal_) February 19, 2018

@imVkohli kya magic gaya bhai.. aapke shaddi se pehle humse koi galti hui kya? tum match mein daraate ho aur ye ghar mein daraa rahi hai.. bank ke lafde kya kum hai aab tum bhi stress de rahe ho … hadd hai yaar.. ???? — AiseJaiseWaiseKaise (@Aise_JaiseWaise) February 19, 2018

trailor of #pari was very fearful #anushkasharma was best — Rahul choudhary (@RAHUL17120101) February 19, 2018

On Valentine’s Day (February 14) Sharma had released the first trailer of the film that had given people on social media goosebumps. While someone had written, “I’d say “SLAY BLOODY ANUSHKA” but I am afraid that she actually will,” others had shared particular scenes from the trailer that scared them more than the rest. Another user who was scared and impressed with the trailer, wrote, “[S]caringly terrific, that’s how horror movies should be made. i had goosebumps throughout the trailer.”

Pari is Sharma’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty; it hits the screens on March 2.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd