Anushka Sharma’s latest screamer from ‘Pari’ leaves Twitterati shaken

Anushka Sharma's latest Pari trailer is more scarier than the last. Going by the buzz online, Twitterati have been sitting on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what to expect from the movie.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2018 7:16 pm
pari, anushka sharma, pari trailer, pari teaser, pari screamer, watch pari video, watch pari teaser, twitter reactions, anushka sharma video, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari will hit the theatres on March 2. (Source: Clean Slate Films)
After scaring the wits out of people with the first trailer, a new trailer from Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari has taken over the online space. And, well, the 22-second-long fourth screamer is even scarier. It opens with Sharma sitting atop a balcony railing with her back to the camera. The background is extremely spooky and as the camera zooms in, it is difficult not to get scared. And if you are still not then wait for the time when she turns and looks with bloodshot eyes. Much like the previous time, Sharma shared the teaser with the caption, “I’m waiting,” and people on social media are rather scared.

Seeing Sharma in a never-before-seen avatar has piqued the curiosity of people on social media but have also scared them. While one wrote, “Thats seriously very scary… Eagerly waiting for the movie,” others shared just how shaken and scared they are after watching the trailer.

Here are some of the reactions.

On Valentine’s Day (February 14) Sharma had released the first trailer of the film that had given people on social media goosebumps. While someone had written, “I’d say “SLAY BLOODY ANUSHKA” but I am afraid that she actually will,” others had shared particular scenes from the trailer that scared them more than the rest. Another user who was scared and impressed with the trailer, wrote, “[S]caringly terrific, that’s how horror movies should be made. i had goosebumps throughout the trailer.”

Pari is Sharma’s third home production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty; it hits the screens on March 2.

