Friday, May 25, 2018
VIDEOS: Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone among Bollywood actors who took the #FitnessChallenge

In case watching your favourite stars like Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sweat it out is all the inspiration you need to hit the gym, then here you go! For us, it is Amitabh Bachchan's endorsement of the fitness challenge that took the cake. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:49:28 am
fitness challenge, fitness challenge videos, bollywood stars taking fitness challenge, bollywood stars' fitness challenge videos, Virat Kohli fitness challenge, anushka sharma fitness challenge, Virat today, Viral in India, Indian express, Indian express News Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore nominated Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal to take the challenge forward and other Bollywood actors joined in promptly. (Source: Twitter)

Ever since Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore kickstarted the fitness challenge drive on social media, it seems there is no stopping people from flooding our timelines with their workout videos. Leading the bandwagon, and rightfully so, are the eminent icons of the country from across the fields of sports, entertainment and politics. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself promptly taken up the #fitnesschallenge after Virat Kohli nominated him, other leaders like Kiren Rijiju, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Dr Harsh Vardhan, too followed suit. Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, among others, too showed their enthusiasm, as they posted their workout/fitness videos and continued to tag others to keep the chain alive.

In case watching your favourite stars sweat it out is all the inspiration you need to hit the gym, then here you go! For us, it is Amitabh Bachchan’s endorsement of the fitness challenge that took the cake.

Whose fitness challenge posts among these are your favourites? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

