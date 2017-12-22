VIDEO: Tweeple can’t have enough of bride Anushka Sharma dancing with Virat Kohli at their reception

Not Virat Kohli but Anushka Sharma was seen dancing with a note in her mouth at te=he Delhi reception. Not Virat Kohli but Anushka Sharma was seen dancing with a note in her mouth at te=he Delhi reception.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday and it was a star-studded evening. From the couple’s regal avatar in Sabyasachi to PM Modi attending the ceremony, it all got everyone talking. Soon images and videos started flooding micro-blogging sites and one particular video has got everyone talking. The couple was seen dancing at the reception with fellow cricketer Shekar Dhawan and his son to the tunes of singer Gurdas Maan, who was present at the event. One such video going viral online shows not Kohli, but Sharma holding a money bill in her mouth and has created a huge buzz online.

From the many videos leaked online, it’s sure the guests and the newlyweds were having a blast like any other big fat Punjabi wedding and fans couldn’t be happier.

Watch the video here:

Oh Mahi Mera Sharbat Varga

Oh Mahi Tenu Gat Gat Pela

Oh Mahi Mera Dil Menu Kahi

Jaye Dil Menu Kahi Jaye

Khul Ke Jeelan 💃🏻💕❤️💃🏻💕❤️ @AnushkaSharma @SDhawan25 @imVkohli #VirushkaReception #Virushka #VirushkaWedding pic.twitter.com/Njpnt5nTmq — Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) December 22, 2017

Here’s her dancing video with holding a note:

While for some fans she was the “kind of bride everyone should be”, another ruled now she has completely become Punjabi! Sample these:

Virushka and Ayesha… The moves… 😂😂😂😂😂👌👌👌👌👌 — Sayan The VIRATIAN (@KohliWorshiper) December 22, 2017

anushka dancing at gurdas maan song with a note in her mouth

her punjabification is complete — . (@_gotnochills) December 22, 2017

Anushka dancing with that note in her mouth is the kind of bride everyone should be. #Virushka — Jattaan Di Kudi (@karishmakhehra) December 22, 2017

Highlight of my day is Anushka dancing with a currency note in her mouth. — Rachna Sharma (@Pun_ditayeen) December 22, 2017

That video of Anushka dancing with a note in her mouth is exactly what my uncle does at any wedding after 3 drinks. — Saakshi Tanwar (@saakshi93) December 22, 2017

Anushka and shikhar dancing together is all i was waiting to see …. Ps. I feel she was correct when she said she doesn’t need to drink to get high http://t.co/cYEmXtMXeA — Devanshi (@Devanshi20189) December 22, 2017

Our Queen Is on full Mood ki aj Stage Pe Aag lagaa k hi jaavu gii

Ma Shaa Allah @AnushkaSharma #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/xa9PIAtpny — viяцѕнкд ♥ (@_capriciousgirl) December 22, 2017

How will Virat dance to the tunes of Anushka? Left leg aage aage, right leg peeche peeche… — Aravind (@netcitizen) December 12, 2017

I cringe everytime I see people udao money at weddings etc. since I’ve grown up knowing money and vidya both need to be respected and udaoing, the notes getting stomped upon etc is ughh, shiver, such disrespect. — Samarpita Sharma (@BookLuster) December 22, 2017

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Tuscan wedding photos gave Netizens #couplegoals and frenzy is still not over it. And as if that was not enough their honey selfie too took the Internet by storm. So much that the snowy setting left people missing Game of Thrones in India and Pakistanis starting photoshopping in various tourist spots in the country. And just when we thought the Virushka wave has subsided, the couple landed in Delhi and met the Prime Minister and it led to around round of jokes and fun. So, here are some of our favourite memes and jokes from #VirushkaWedding:

Modi ji ne #virushka ki bank se adhar card link ki hui copy de di. pic.twitter.com/Z9yR8dytlB — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) December 21, 2017

#Virushka submitting their Aadhaar card & KYC forms to Modiji directly pic.twitter.com/YHNNa8cqG6 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 20, 2017

Virat Anushka looking stunning at their reception in Delhi #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/uUKevi7DB1 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 21, 2017

Ye Honeymoon manane gaye ya Chronicles Of Narnia banane.. pic.twitter.com/054PhH3zn2 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 15, 2017

Kids: Gets Married, plans a honeymoon. Adults: Plans a honeymoon, gets married. Legend: Gets Married at honeymoon location.#VirushkaWedding — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 11, 2017

I swear – I have seen more pics of the #VirushkaWedding than of my own — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 12, 2017

Which is your favourite meme? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd