VIDEO: Tweeple can’t have enough of bride Anushka Sharma dancing with Virat Kohli at their reception

From the many videos leaked online, it's sure the guests and the newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were having a blast. One such video going viral online shows not Kohli but Sharma holding a money bill in her mouth and has created a huge buzz online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2017 10:20 pm
anushka sharma, virat kohli, virat anushka wedding reception, anushka reception dance video, anushka note dancing video, virat anushka delhi videos, viral videos, indian express Not Virat Kohli but Anushka Sharma was seen dancing with a note in her mouth at te=he Delhi reception.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday and it was a star-studded evening. From the couple’s regal avatar in Sabyasachi to PM Modi attending the ceremony, it all got everyone talking. Soon images and videos started flooding micro-blogging sites and one particular video has got everyone talking. The couple was seen dancing at the reception with fellow cricketer Shekar Dhawan and his son to the tunes of singer Gurdas Maan, who was present at the event. One such video going viral online shows not Kohli, but Sharma holding a money bill in her mouth and has created a huge buzz online.

From the many videos leaked online, it’s sure the guests and the newlyweds were having a blast like any other big fat Punjabi wedding and fans couldn’t be happier.

Watch the video here:

Here’s her dancing video with holding a note:

While for some fans she was the “kind of bride everyone should be”, another ruled now she has completely become Punjabi! Sample these:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Tuscan wedding photos gave Netizens #couplegoals and frenzy is still not over it. And as if that was not enough their honey selfie too took the Internet by storm. So much that the snowy setting left people missing Game of Thrones in India and Pakistanis starting photoshopping in various tourist spots in the country. And just when we thought the Virushka wave has subsided, the couple landed in Delhi and met the Prime Minister and it led to around round of jokes and fun. So, here are some of our favourite memes and jokes from #VirushkaWedding:

Which is your favourite meme? Tell us in comments below.

