A nipple is a nipple; why discriminate? Anushka Manchanda’s hard-hitting posts spark debate

Last year we saw innumerable cases of slut-shaming and body-shaming in the social media space. From girls from all walks of life to celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Esha Gupta. Well, around the same time that Hollywood’s women are taking a stand against sexual harassment on a platform like the Golden Globes, in India, singer and music composer Anushka Manchanda has raised her voice against the discrimination that even social media organisations have when taking down posts that show the nipple.

In a three-set series, Manchanda posted pictures to support her views on gender equality when it comes to online sharing. Posting contrasting photos of herself and that of a bare-chested man, she wrote, “It ridiculous, that the same people who get offended by the sight of a woman’s nipples have absolutely no problem with men showing theirs nipples = nipples nipples = nipples There are bigger, more horrific issues that women deal with on a daily basis, by the second. But here, on a platform that urban earthlings use daily..let’s start small.”

The series was triggered by a conversation she had with a friend on Instagram taking down pictures where the nipple was visible. “A conversation that started with a friend..over a photo that was reported on @instagram and taken down because the woman’s nipples were visible in it..got me thinking. This little photo story is a result of that,” she wrote.

She probably anticipated the reactions to her photos, as within moments, people starting attacking her thoughts and the photos, slut-shaming her for posting “indecent” pictures, while pointing out that men and women aren’t the same, and they shouldn’t be treated as such.



However, Manchanda didn’t leave her trolls unattended and gave a fitting reply to everyone who came up with a ‘sanskari’ opinion. In a powerful yet sarcastic post calling out all those who attacked her intent, she posted a picture of a nipple, saying, “To all the MORONS here who think i’m doing this because I want to post topless photos of myself..you’ve totally missed the point. I can post topless photos of myself ANYWAY. I will do what I want, I don’t need anybody’s permission for it you see because it’s MY BODY. This movement is about EQUALITY. This movement is about women getting the SAME RIGHTS as men. This movement is about FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION. About women EMPOWERING themselves to be who they want without judgement.”

But irony died a slow death when her post was deleted by Instagram citing ‘community guidelines’ as one of the reasons.

At some point, equality will prevail.

