Anurag Kashyap’s Instagram post is the beacon of hope for everyone trying hard to quit smoking

Many celebrities have, in the past, gone on record to talk about their struggles with quitting smoking — be it Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan. Whether they have been able to quit or not is a story for another day, but this time it is Anurag Kashyap who has opened up about how he quit smoking that many of us (you know who you are) need to read today. Posting a photo of a really delicious plate of breakfast, Kashyap wrote the changes he felt physiologically after bidding adieu to the cancer stick. On one hand while a lot of us have a tough time trying to stop smoking, especially with the withdrawal symptoms, Kashyap’s post might seem as a beacon of hope. Not that he has made it look like a piece of cake, but the celebrated filmmaker’s post makes it look like we can all get there one day.Read his Instagram post here.

“40 days since I quit smoking .. have started to eat like a pig and to counter that I swam a 100 lengths in 93 minutes in a 30 metre pool.. And when i smoked , I ate less , was much fatter, and could swim equivalent of a km in 40 minute and only sometime push it to more than that. Now its easier to swim 90 mts everyday. I can feel my breath, I dont choke, I dont cough all the time , I don’t wake up with a heavy head and its only forty days. But yes sometime the temptation to pick it back up does surface especially when everyone around us is smoking .Me , the chainsmoker for 25 years , the one who made “no smoking”.. is forced to admit that life is so much better without picking a cigarette.”

Inspiring, don’t you think?

