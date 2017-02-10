Anupam Kher writes a heartwarming letter to his father in 9 tweets and it’ll make you smile through tears

Anupam Kher writes a beautiful letter to his father Anupam Kher writes a beautiful letter to his father

Actor Anupam Kher, who is very active on Twitter, wrote a beautiful letter to his late father Pushkarnath Kher in a series of tweets on the occasion of his death anniversary. In his letter wherein every tweet starts with “Dear Dad,” he gave him all the details of the Kher family and how they’re doing. The actor has time and again told media that his father was a fun loving and happy being, something which he reiterates in his tweets while remembering him.

Through the tweets, he told his father that his mother misses him though she never says it. He also wrote that they all laugh whenever they talk about him because he used to spread smiles. “Dear Dad! It has been 5yrs today, since you left for a better world. We are all fine, courageous & smiling. Thanks to your #LifeLessons.:)” read the first tweet.

Kher senior passed away on February 10, 2012 at the age of 84 and the actor was on his way to David Dhawan’s son’s wedding in Goa. He tweeted about the same back then, “As I landed in Goa my brother Raju called from Mumbai that the ‘Best Dad in the World’ ( our father ) is No More. Traveling back.”

‘Celebrating’ his father’s death, he had said, “We’re indeed celebrating our father’s death. He lived a full life. He witnessed so many wonderful happenings during his life. He liked to spread happiness wherever he went. I’m sure he’s at this very moment making everyone laugh in Heaven.”

Read all his tweets here.

Dear Dad! It has been 5yrs today, since you left for a better world. We are all fine, courageous & smiling. Thanks to your #LifeLessons.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! There is not a single moment that we don’t think of u. Memories have no time table. They just spring up. Like ur calming smile.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! Mom misses u. Tho she never says it. But we know it. She keeps referring to u as a ‘Kind & Funny Man’. Thanks 4 being like that.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! @RajuKher1 is his usual self-loving & magnanimous. He misses u wen he has a drink. Reema, Pranit & @vrindakher miss Gaasha ji.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! Kirron is doing a great job in Chandigarg. @sikandarkher is working with us at @actorprepares. We all laugh a lot thinking of u.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! Chacha ji, Neelam, Priyanka, Bhavna, Ruchi & Tanvi r fine. Ruchi got married 2 Ankit. Wen we meet we talk about u & laugh a lot.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dad Dad! I am doing fine. I have 4 international films releasing this year. I have 83,81,345 followers on twitter. Most of them love me.:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! You have gone for 5years. But you taught us about life so smiling & subtly that we can deal with any situation effortlessly. :) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

Dear Dad! I will never forget the last two words you said to me just few hours before you went away. And That’s what I do. I ‘LIVE LIFE’. 🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 10, 2017

