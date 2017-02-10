Trending News

Anupam Kher writes a heartwarming letter to his father in 9 tweets and it’ll make you smile through tears

Pushkarnath Kher passed away on February 10, 2012 at the age of 84.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: February 10, 2017 1:02 pm
Actor Anupam Kher, who is very active on Twitter, wrote a beautiful letter to his late father Pushkarnath Kher in a series of tweets on the occasion of his death anniversary. In his letter wherein every tweet starts with “Dear Dad,” he gave him all the details of the Kher family and how they’re doing. The actor has time and again told media that his father was a fun loving and happy being, something which he reiterates in his tweets while remembering him.

Through the tweets, he told his father that his mother misses him though she never says it. He also wrote that they all laugh whenever they talk about him because he used to spread smiles. “Dear Dad! It has been 5yrs today, since you left for a better world. We are all fine, courageous & smiling. Thanks to your #LifeLessons.:)” read the first tweet.

Kher senior passed away on February 10, 2012 at the age of 84 and the actor was on his way to David Dhawan’s son’s wedding in Goa. He tweeted about the same back then, “As I landed in Goa my brother Raju called from Mumbai that the ‘Best Dad in the World’ ( our father ) is No More. Traveling back.”

‘Celebrating’ his father’s death, he had said, “We’re indeed celebrating our father’s death. He lived a full life. He witnessed so many wonderful happenings during his life. He liked to spread happiness wherever he went. I’m sure he’s at this very moment making everyone laugh in Heaven.”

Read all his tweets here.

