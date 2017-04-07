Trending News

Anupam Kher tweets out mail address to people fighting depression, Twitterati heaps praises in return

We need to talk to and listen to young generation. Not pass off their changing moods & silences as 'they are like that only.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 7, 2017 10:55 am
anupam kher, world health day, world health day 2017, depression world healt day theme, anupam kher world health day theme, anupam kher world health day twitter, anupam kher world health day tweet, anupam kher contact ID, indian express, indian express news Veteran actor Anupam Kher too, took to Twitter, extending an olive branch in the form of his mail address for those who wanted to talk to somebody.(Source: File Photo)

A Mumbai youth recently committed suicide by jumping off his 19th floor room at a city hotel on Monday evening. Twenty-four-year-old Arjun Bharadwaj had left a suicide note in which he said he was depressed. The tragic incident left many speechless and among those who mustered enough words to speak, addressed the brain disorder of depression and its monstrosity. Among those encouraging people to talk up and break the stigma associated with mental illnesses were Anushka Sharma, comedy artistes Biswa Kalyan Rath, Mallika Dua, Tanmay Bhat and so on. Veteran actor Anupam Kher too, took to Twitter, extending an olive branch in the form of his mail address for those who wanted to talk to somebody.

On April 5, after the suicide, Kher took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted: “Please write to me at anupam@anupamkhercompany.com if someone you know is feeling low, lonely or depressed. Will be happy to talk to them.” His attempt to shed enough light on the issue of people battling depression did not end there. He went on to share a series of tweets as he spoke pertinently about depression.

His attempt to provide assistance was lauded by many. Sample some of the reactions here.

