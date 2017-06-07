Latest News

Anupam Kher shares poster of The Accidental Prime Minster, Twitterati ask ‘will it be a silent film’?

People have also been guessing who could play Sonia Gandhi in the film.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 5:41 pm
accidental prime minister, anupam khet, manmohan singh, sonia gandhi, accidental prime minister film poster, accidental prime minister book, indian express, trending news Twitterati asked will it be the first silent film of 21st century? (Source: Anupam Kher/ Twitter)

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared the poster of his upcoming film and Indian Twitterati can’t stop talking about it. The upcoming project called ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ has intrigued fans and Netizens for his uncanny resemblance with former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Going by the first look of the film, Kher looks remarkably similar to Singh sporting a turban and glasses. However, one particular question dominated the entire buzz on social media — will it be a silent film?

Twitterati seemed quite convinced that this might be a path-breaking film, not because of the political subject, but because it might bring back the “silent era”. Ever since Kher shared the poster on Twitter, people went berserk and trolled the former PM and recounted the series of scams under the two UPA rule. Singh who is hailed for his knowledge and policies that changed Indian economy was severely criticised for being silent on all the controversial issues during his tenure.

Many people were found it quite weird that Kher was chosen to play Singh, who is a vocal supporter of the BJP. There is a lot of apprehension about who would play other crucial roles in the film, especially that of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say.

The film which is an adaptation of the book by Sanjay Baru who was Singh’s media advisor from 2004 to 2008. In his memoir, Baru argues that as Prime Minister, Singh was not entirely in charge and that Congress President Sonia Gandhi was the real power.

  1. B
    Balasubramanya
    Jun 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm
    W world knows it, and Sanjay Baru's book confirmed it that MMS was a proxy PM of Sonia hi. The Fun is he enjo his role fully.
    Reply

