Anupam Kher shares poster of The Accidental Prime Minster, Twitterati ask ‘will it be a silent film’?

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared the poster of his upcoming film and Indian Twitterati can’t stop talking about it. The upcoming project called ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ has intrigued fans and Netizens for his uncanny resemblance with former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Going by the first look of the film, Kher looks remarkably similar to Singh sporting a turban and glasses. However, one particular question dominated the entire buzz on social media — will it be a silent film?

Twitterati seemed quite convinced that this might be a path-breaking film, not because of the political subject, but because it might bring back the “silent era”. Ever since Kher shared the poster on Twitter, people went berserk and trolled the former PM and recounted the series of scams under the two UPA rule. Singh who is hailed for his knowledge and policies that changed Indian economy was severely criticised for being silent on all the controversial issues during his tenure.

Many people were found it quite weird that Kher was chosen to play Singh, who is a vocal supporter of the BJP. There is a lot of apprehension about who would play other crucial roles in the film, especially that of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 7, 2017

Here’s what Tweeple had to say.

A silent film in 2017 sir? 😉 On a serious note, here’s wishing you luck with it! I’m sure you will knock it out of the park! — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) June 7, 2017

Must be very challenging to act without much dialogues and body movement in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister — Aima (@_AimA_) June 7, 2017

It’s certainly going to be a challenge for a ‘vocal’ actor to perform a ‘mute’ role…! 😉 — Swami Nishchalanand (@Swamijitweets) June 7, 2017

I hope there are some dialgues in movie😜😜 #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister — Varshini Chowdary😎 (@Varshinigaru) June 7, 2017

Hope #theAccidentalPrimeMinister is as good as the last silent movie I saw, Pushpak. — cantstandya (@nobodyschoice) June 7, 2017

First time you got a role without dialogues and action.

😂😂😂👍http://t.co/K2WYhgUxEC — Animesh. (@animesh_e) June 7, 2017

We thought silent era of Indian cinema had come to an end in 1930.

But this film will prove it wrong!!#theAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/ZnvSz38pQJ — Rajnikant (@DarogaHappuSing) June 7, 2017

1. Kudos to @AnupamPkher Sir for bringing back the Era of silent movie😂

2. Where lead is in Supporting Role😂#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/Bvv5QsWLri — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 7, 2017

The Robot with qualities of a human And The Human with qualities of a Robot#theAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/FXvziXEoC1 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2017

#ManmohanSingh Ji – What Do You Have To Say About Forthcoming Film Based On You? #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister

MaunMohan 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/3zRYQJPWLf — Hitesh 🇮🇳 (@TheOneDhawan) June 7, 2017

The Accidental prime minister ( based on Manamohan Singh’s reign ) will be the first silent movie of 21st century..😂😂 — Akhil Pratap Singh (@SINGH_AKHIL24) June 7, 2017

Aamir Khan gained massive weight for Dangal.

PC visited mental hosps for Barfi.@AnupamPkher is on maun vrat fr #theAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/deC4ERpmuZ — Amitabh Chaudhary (@amitabh_aks) June 7, 2017

@AnupamPkher sir looks like a splitting image of former PM Manmohan Singh.

A film based on Sanjay Baru’s book – #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister http://t.co/XJtuIycoe0 — Kumar Prateek (@iThePRATEEK) June 7, 2017

#NarendraModi – Sirji, suna hai ki aapki ek silent film ban rahi hai ??#theAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/5AcPY2pxQh — Gluteus Maximus (@LordFartVader) June 7, 2017

Hope at least MMS character will speak-up in movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister

Now Nation wants to know, why are you Silent ?? — Subramanya Hosmane (@subramanyah) June 7, 2017

The film which is an adaptation of the book by Sanjay Baru who was Singh’s media advisor from 2004 to 2008. In his memoir, Baru argues that as Prime Minister, Singh was not entirely in charge and that Congress President Sonia Gandhi was the real power.

