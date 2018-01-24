Anti-Padmaavat protests: Twitterati lambast protesters as they attack school bus in Gurugram

Even after security was heightened and Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, the anti-Padmaavat protesters also pelted stones at a school bus with kids in Gurugram. Even after security was heightened and Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, the anti-Padmaavat protesters also pelted stones at a school bus with kids in Gurugram.

With one day left for Padmaavat to hit theatres across India, the protests against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film escalated on Wednesday as hundreds of protesters burned and vandalised public property despite Supreme Court’s order. Despite prohibitory orders imposed in a few cities agitators pelted stones and burnt many vehicles and blocked roads. In many places, the agitators have also called for a “Bharat Bandh”.

Along with filmmakers, even reviews of the film emphasised that the movie did not in any way insult the Rajput community. The Karni Sena, however, insisted the film be banned.

Even after security was heightened and Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, the protesters also pelted stones at a school bus with kids in Gurugram. The attack led to a huge outcry on social media. From politicians to eminent personalities, Netizens took to Twitter to lash out at the agitators and called them “hypocrite”. Some again made the point that if the film is actually glorifying Rajpur history then why the protest. A few users also highlighted how the Karni Sena was in news before, prior to the release of Jodha Akbar and then were nowhere to be found but suddenly reemerged only when Padmavati was announced. Many also urged PM Modi to intervene and stop the ruckus.

With #IndiaWithPadmaavat, people are supporting the film and lambasting the unnecessary protest and violence.

#IndiaWithPadmaavat

Wow!! Brave Rajputs attacking school kids! Go to border instead if you have the guts. — Ramesh T (@hereiam_hi) January 24, 2018

I just googled Karni Sena … and got 3 main points – 1. it was funded in 2006

2. it protested when Jodha Akbar was released 3. it is protesting for Padmavat

#IndiaWithPadmaavat — Mudit Upadhyay (@muditupadhyay) January 24, 2018

This karni Sena is showing how much of our youth can be converted to illiterate within minutes. Best part, they call themselves nationalists. #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Tic-tac-toe (@decentaf_) January 24, 2018

Peaceful protests are a democratic right.the attack on school bus with children at Gurgaon shows the impotency of karni sena #IndiaWithPadmaavat #padmaavat unacceptable — anurag patni (@PatniAnurag) January 24, 2018

Every Rajput / karni sena is talking about what their past was and what they are known for.Have they set any example what they are today.Even if Leela Bhansali has played with their feelings , then also is their repute so volatile that it gets dented so easily #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Vineet Bali (@VineetBali4) January 24, 2018

Shame on the protestors. Have some better protest for the actual concerns in india. What can a movie lead to? Grow up and don’t be a coward. #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Akshaan (@akshaan_11) January 24, 2018

What kind of the valour is this? Attacking kids! #IndiaWithPadmaavat — parasillusion (@parasillusion) January 24, 2018

I wonder what Karni Sena is going to do once #Padmavaat issue is over. Play ludo?#IndiaWithPadmaavat — Kruti💥💥💥💥💥 (@RealKruti101) January 24, 2018

I think karni sena should stop now… All the demands fulfilled, MOVIE is all about the bravery of Rajpoots, Then y they are protesting. #IndiaWithPadmaavat — vivek singh (@viveksinghs) January 24, 2018

Hey Cowards of #KarniSena ,by attacking innocent kids and females such a way is biggest blot on brave Rajputs and brave queen Padmavati .. more over this gov have shown their cowardness by acting mute and letting these goons do such low acts in India .. #IndiaWithPadmaavat ? pic.twitter.com/jxtyCTvqTU — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) January 24, 2018

Its ironical that Karni Sena decides to hold different cities to ransom because of a movie based on a fictional character when Republic Day is just around the corner. Someone needs to throw the Constitution at them. #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Shweta Duggal (@shduggal) January 24, 2018

To Karni Sena and all other Rajput organizations, if you guys will burn a small cinema hall, at least 20 people will lose their jobs. These violent protests are not giving good name to Rajputs and overall to the greater Hindu cause of preserving our heritage.#IndiaWithPadmaavat — Sourabh Kumar Mishra (@Sourabhmishra77) January 24, 2018

Shame on the ppl of #KarniSena Who is supporting them??

And why our govt. is silent?? Why the hell they are not taking any actions against these idiot ppl? @BJP4India @PMOIndia#IndiaWithPadmaavat #KarniSenaSaySorry http://t.co/KJfHpUNOEK — Suvam Maheshwari (@suvee_official) January 24, 2018

