Anti-Padmaavat protests: Twitterati lambast protesters as they attack school bus in Gurugram

With #IndiaWithPadmaavat, people are supporting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and lambasting the unnecessary protest and violence.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2018 10:58 pm
Padmaavat, anti-padmaavat protests, Karni sena, karni sena padmaavat, Gurugram bus on fire, Gurgaon bus attacked, deepika padukone, sanjay leela bhansali, ranveer singh, karni sena gurgaon bus Even after security was heightened and Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, the anti-Padmaavat protesters also pelted stones at a school bus with kids in Gurugram.
With one day left for Padmaavat to hit theatres across India, the protests against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film escalated on Wednesday as hundreds of protesters burned and vandalised public property despite Supreme Court’s order. Despite prohibitory orders imposed in a few cities agitators pelted stones and burnt many vehicles and blocked roads. In many places, the agitators have also called for a “Bharat Bandh”.

Along with filmmakers, even reviews of the film emphasised that the movie did not in any way insult the Rajput community. The Karni Sena, however, insisted the film be banned.

Even after security was heightened and Section 144 imposed in Gurugram, the protesters also pelted stones at a school bus with kids in Gurugram. The attack led to a huge outcry on social media. From politicians to eminent personalities, Netizens took to Twitter to lash out at the agitators and called them “hypocrite”. Some again made the point that if the film is actually glorifying Rajpur history then why the protest. A few users also highlighted how the Karni Sena was in news before, prior to the release of Jodha Akbar and then were nowhere to be found but suddenly reemerged only when Padmavati was announced. Many also urged PM Modi to intervene and stop the ruckus.

With #IndiaWithPadmaavat, people are supporting the film and lambasting the unnecessary protest and violence.

