ISI Kolkata professor gives the answer to the viral Donald Trump ‘COVFEFE’ question

Students at Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata recently encountered the word Covfefe in one of their questions and since then the picture of the question paper is being shared widely. (Source: Grieve Chelwa/Twitter) Students at Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata recently encountered the word Covfefe in one of their questions and since then the picture of the question paper is being shared widely. (Source: Grieve Chelwa/Twitter)

Covfefe, a word that featured in US President Donald Trump’s tweet and was later made into several memes and jokes, recently featured in the question paper of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. Picture of the same was soon clicked and shared on social media, as people applauded the latent humour and also tried to crack the answer. And if you too were one of them, then here is some good news. Over an email to indianexpress.com, Rajat Subhra Hazra, assistant professor at ISI and the one who prepared the question paper, has finally revealed the answer.

The second year students of the Master of Statistics programme at ISI Kolkata in their paper on Martingale Theory were asked, “Mr. Trump decides to post a random message on Facebook and he starts typing a random sequence of letters {Uk}k=1 such that they are chosen independently and uniformly from the 26 possible english alphabets. Find out the expected time of the first appearance of the word COVFEFE.” The answer to this question, Hazra reveals, is 26^7.

“Note, here, time is not meant in the physical sense but counted by appearance of letters,” he wrote. Providing a background to the question, he added, “The original question comes from a classical exercise in the book of D Williams called Probability with Martingales. It says: in a random sequence of letters, drawn independently and uniformly from the English alphabetical letters, the expected time for the first appearance of the word “ABRACADABRA” is 26^11+26^4+26.”

In the case of COVFEFE, the proof can be done in many ways. In case you are confused, Hazra provides an example that might help you understand the solution.

“Say, in a casino, a person starts typing randomly. Now, a series of gamblers enter the casino one after the other. While the person in question types, the first gambler comes and bets Re 1 on the first word being C. If he wins then he bets again Rs 26 on the second letter being O, otherwise he loses all the money and quits the game.

“When the second letter is typed, another gambler comes in (who is unaware of the presence of the first gambler) and bets Re 1 on the second typed word being C. So again if this second gambler wins the bet he gets Rs 26. Each player continues betting until they lose and quit the game. This goes on and each gambler keeps on coming till the word COVFEFE appears. So if one thinks a bit then the sixth-to-last gambler will win and his total profit will be Rs 26^7.”

“Now here comes the “Martingale” part, which says that the game would be fair and the average profit will be zero. This means one wins and all others lose Re 1. The number of people losing money corresponds to the number of letters drawn before the word COVFEFE appears. So the expected time is 26^7.”

We wonder if Prof. Hazra would have an equation/theory about the next spelling mistake in POTUS’ tweet?!

