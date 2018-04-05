Anoushka Shankar writes a heartfelt note on ‘first love’ and ‘life as a single parent’

Anoushka Sharma recently separated from husband Joe Wright after seven years. (Source: Anushka Menon) Anoushka Sharma recently separated from husband Joe Wright after seven years. (Source: Anushka Menon)

While most people fall in love more than once, the experience of first love is difficult to forget. The heartbreak that ensues is also overwhelmingly hard to get over. And while one might think they will never get over it, there is always a new beginning. Sitarist Anoushka Shankar recently shed light on that thought in an Instagram post. Shankar, who recently separated with husband Joe Wright after seven years, wrote about her first love and the lessons it taught her.

Sharing an old picture of her “first love”, she wrote, “When this beautiful relationship ended many years ago, I was convinced I would never love anyone again, or ever be able to share myself with someone else the way I had with this wonderful man.” However, she did find love again. “Yet I did, and I went on to experience another glorious story I could never have imagined for myself,” she added.

Commenting on her life as a single parent, she also captioned the photo, “[A]s I learn to be single and to be a single parent, I will manifest this feeling of being ‘in love’ when I kiss my children, when I watch the waves roll in, when I play my sitar, when I sit in moonlight, and when I pray. Sending you all love, for in this moment I’m ‘in love’ with you all!”

Read the full post here.

“Thank god for first loves and the lessons they teach. I’m in a phase in which I’m looking back as often as I’m looking forward (all before reminding myself to try and stay present of course ??). When this beautiful relationship ended many years ago, I was convinced I would never love anyone again, or ever be able to share myself with someone else the way I had with this wonderful man. Yet I did, and I went on to experience another glorious story I could never have imagined for myself. So, now that I’m again at the beginning of a new journey, I remind myself of the lessons I’ve already learned. I don’t know what’s in my future, but I do know that my heart has infinite capacity to love. It’s against my faith in life itself to let pain close me up, and just for today, as I learn to be single and to be a single parent, I will manifest this feeling of being ‘in love’ when I kiss my children, when I watch the waves roll in, when I play my sitar, when I sit in moonlight, and when I pray. Sending you all love, for in this moment I’m ‘in love’ with you all!”

Heartwarming, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd