Another picture of Ranveer Singh goes viral because of his attire

Recently, one of the pictures of actor Ranveer Singh went viral in which he was wearing a grey coloured attire people couldn’t understand. But while it’s not the sole purpose of his life to explain his various dresses to people, it did make many curious on the Internet. In fact, it became a viral meme because the ensemble skipped the fashion sensibilities of people. The joke was rather on his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone that she let him take her dress and even on Kanye West. “When you run out of cash to pay the tailor and his Card machine ain’t working,” wrote a user. “Ranveer singh after came back from ATM,” wrote another.

But the actor doesn’t care one bit, he wore something extremely different yet again and his picture has, inevitably, gone viral. In the picture which was reportedly taken when Ranveer was heading for a vacation with Deepika, he is wearing a long black piece with black pants and black cap. Twitterati can’t get over this one as well which has also ended up becoming a meme. “When you want to wear a burka and yet flaunt your muscular body,” wrote a user. “When Bae makes you wear the Christmas present because she didnt like it,” wrote another user.

His fans absolutely love his contagious energy but it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to wonder what he decides to wear.

Check out what people have to say.

Deepika : Meri black salwar kameez kahan hai Ranveer Singh : I am wearing it babe pic.twitter.com/87a64XHcHQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 23, 2016

When your Secret Santa gift gets exchanged. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/EhxLqYf9d6 — Santa Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 23, 2016

When you want to wear a burka and yet flaunt your muscular body. pic.twitter.com/Rk0Ryiynqs — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 23, 2016

Hey! @RanveerOfficial Chammak Challo, where are you going in Deepika’s Salwar Kameez. pic.twitter.com/G1R8m0OHKm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 23, 2016

When someone enters a malaria belt, wearing a machchhardani and other protections.@HaramiParindey pic.twitter.com/9n8Vq8SX57 — Cashless (@RingerLactate_) December 23, 2016

When Bae makes you wear the Christmas present because she didn’t like it.. pic.twitter.com/7vsCIZxSC7 — Divya Kr Gupta (@cooldivay) December 23, 2016

