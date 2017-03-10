Another ATM in Delhi dispenses ‘Children Bank of India’ note; Twitter lights up with puns

These ‘Children Bank of India’ notes are surely making the children in all of us come alive. Source: File Photo/Twitter) These ‘Children Bank of India’ notes are surely making the children in all of us come alive. Source: File Photo/Twitter)

After demonetisation of high-value currency notes on November 8, there have been many cases where ATMs have dispensed counterfeit notes. While the incident of an SBI ATM in the Sangam Vihar of southeast Delhi dispensing Rs 2,000 notes titled “Children Bank of India”, and with “Churan Label” written on it is still running fresh in our minds, another Rs 2,000 note with features akin to the earlier ones has been found after an ICICI Bank ATM of the Amar Colony area in Delhi dispensed it.

As reported by the Indian Express, it was Chandan Rai who informed the police after having found the fake note at around 11.30 am on March 7. Rai went to the ICICI Bank ATM located at Neem Chowk, Garhi to withdraw money when the machine gave him the fake note. The report quoted Rai as saying, “I was shocked to see that the note was fake. Rs 2000 was deducted from my account. I even got a message from the bank.” The report also said that a senior police officer has confirmed that the incident was not a case of ‘foul play’ from the side of the complainant, and that the case has been ‘transferred to the Crime Branch’.

While the police officials are still trying to track down the people behind such notes and bring them to book, Twitter users are having a field day making jokes out of the incident. While some users are seen taking potshots at PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation, the others are mocking the concerned authorities for not being able to identify the real culprits.

Mitron, The GDP data released by the govt is as credible as the notes dispensed from the ‘Children Bank of India’ — Narendra Goswami (@NarendraGswm) March 10, 2017

Looks as if Children Bank of India actually printing high security notes, Beating Modiji ke churan chhap notes while sharing ATM’s..😂 Gajab! — Rocket Singh (@RoflSinghSaab_) March 10, 2017

Children Bank of India is in tough competition with RBI…….to prove who is more childish………. — Patel (@Patel_MJA) March 10, 2017

‘Children Bank Of India’ And ‘Manoranjan Bank’ Notes Found In Delhi ATM . Modiji rocks !! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMalya) March 10, 2017

Why won’t people return to barter modiji?

The only thing Demonetization could do was create Children Bank of India@RBI — Mubin Peerzada (@peerzada_mubin) March 10, 2017

Reserve Bank of India shall seek professional help from Children Bank of India… How to print 2000 Notes fast and flawless #justforfun — Ujjawal Singh (@ujjawalsingh) March 10, 2017

Seems like children bank of India is more active than reserve bank of India. — Anurag Kadian (@anuragkadian) March 10, 2017

